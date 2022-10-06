Sometimes it's an exceptionally good quarterback, sometimes a really sound team, but there's always something that gives a football team problems. This week, the problem plaguing the Hulbert Riders is academics.
"Man, we're going to be with four two-way players, one senior and two juniors, who are ineligible to play this week," Hulbert Head Coach Craig Laird said. "I tell ya, this is going to be hard for me here in Oklahoma, the week-by week eligibility."
Laird's previous coaching experience, while extensive, has all been in Arkansas, where eligibility is determined by semester.
"We have another two-way player, Caleb Simmons, who is out with a broken ankle, and that's a big loss for us," Laird said.
Moving on, Laird talked about the Afton Eagles.
"They like to spread it out," he said. "They have a really good quarterback that likes to run, and he's a good passer, too.
"Defensively, Afton is very aggressive, they flock to the ball," he added.
"Actually, they remind me a lot of last week's team," he said, "a lot like Fairland."
For those interested in rankings, Max Preps has Afton ranked at 58, just ahead of the Riders at 61.
The only common opponent to date was the Fairland Owls. Afton lost to Fairland 49-21, while the Riders lost 43-14.
Overall, Afton, at 1-4 overall, 1-2 in District 5, has allowed 146 points while scoring just 40, for an average score of 29-8. The Riders enter Friday night's contest with a 0-5 record overall, 0-2 in District 5. The Riders have allowed 214 points, while scoring 46, for an average score of 43-9.
This week could very well be a pivotal week in the Riders' schedule. It would probably be well worth the short drive to Afton to help cheer on the Hulbert Riders. Game time is 7:00 p.m.
