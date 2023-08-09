For nearly a week now Northeastern State football has been on the field practicing for the 2023 season.
After finishing last season with a 1-10 record the RiverHawks are hoping to make a steep jump up the standings. With a more experienced and stronger roster than in years past the RiverHawks have their best chance in recent memory to get out of the gutters of the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
But before that will happen the RiverHawks will need to close out their long offseason. For the three biggest takeaways from NSU’s first week of practice keep reading below:
Energy
The NSU team was full of energy throughout their first couple of practices.
While oftentimes the first practices back to start a season can be low-energy, the RiverHawks have been showing out not only their energy but their competitiveness.
Both the offense and defense were yelling back and forth throughout the scrimmage adding a layer of edge that gave the players an extra boost in their play.
Throughout Tuesday, Aug. 8’s practices the RiverHawks traded momentum throughout their scrimmage. The offense chanted “o-block,” while the defense chanted “Let’s go defense.”
The thunderous chants continued throughout practice until the defense finally got the upper hand and ended the scrimmage with an interception.
After the scrimmage faced the most daunting challenge to the RiverHawks’ energy; spring lines. NSU Head Coach J.J. Eckert issued a challenge for his players to keep up the energy and finish the sprints in less than five seconds. Even though some teams might lose their energy at this challenge, NSU embraced it and only had two times that they did not make the five-second mark.
High flying offense
Throughout Tuesday, Aug. 8’s practice, in particular, the RiverHawks offense has started to piece itself together. Tuesday’s practice saw key moments from junior quarterback Grant Elerick as well as NSU’s backups.
While the quarterbacks were showing out, they could not throw to themselves. This season the RiverHawks should see key moments from their wide receiver room that includes Glenny Jones, Eli Edmonds, Drew Elerick, and more.
“Obviously it is important to have great players around the quarterback position as well,” said Eckert. “But I was proud of the steps we made this spring. We did a good job of taking the things we learned in the fall of 2022.”
The RiverHawks look primed to improve on an offense that struggled a season ago. Last season NSU averaged just 13.73 points a game which was good for second to last in the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Finishing
Once practice wrapped up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Eckert got his players together for a talk and one thing in particular stood out; NSU’s team motto. This season NSU is looking to finish games after struggling in that category last season.
This mentality is apparent even through the early stages of practice. The RiverHawks have been fighting on the field until they hear the whistle and then they do it all over again.
Last season, the RiverHawks started to put it together at the end of the season, with strong showings against Washburn and Fort Hayes State. NSU was unable to complete the comeback against Washburn and fell 21-17 and then followed that with a 27-14 loss to FHSU the next week.
A more experienced team gives NSU hope that they will be better at finishing games this season.
“I am a firm believer that actions speak louder than words,” said Eckert. “You hope it is more a player-led group. You hope it is a bunch of guys that have been here. I think the big thing is finally having the chance to get older. Getting out here and watching the guys work is great, you don’t have to give them a script.”
The RiverHawks kick off their season at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 at home against FHSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.