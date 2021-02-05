Tatum Havens reached new heights and elevated Tahlequah to its ninth consecutive win in a 63-51 victory over Coweta Friday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Havens scored 12 of her season-high 21 points during the third quarter and gave the Class 5A second-ranked Lady Tigers a much-needed boost. The 21 points also matched a career high for Havens, who is in her first season with THS after two years at Ada High School.
“I think progressively my role has kind of grown,” Havens said. “At the beginning of the season I was still kind of nervous, but over time I’ve started to fit in with the girls and get some chemistry. I’m recognizing when I need to shoot and when I need to pass.”
Tahlequah improves to 16-2 overall and stays perfect in Metro Lakes Conference play at 9-0 under head coach David Qualls.
Coweta, ranked ninth in 5A, falls to 10-8 overall and 7-3 in the conference. The setback snaps a three-game win streak.
Havens scored eight straight points on a pair of 3-pointers while adding an inside score at the 4:11 mark of third to give the Lady Tigers a 38-34 advantage and the lead for good. She later connected on a short jumper and scored on a baseline drive that extended Tahlequah’s lead to 44-36.
Havens knocked down four 3s in the contest, her final one coming in the fourth quarter, and had eight field goals.
“Tatum got hot tonight in the third quarter and really carried us offensively,” Qualls said. “She definitely is capable of doing that, it’s just a matter of when.”
Tahlequah, who trailed 31-27 at halftime, also received double-figure scoring from another newcomer in Sequoyah transfer Smalls Goudeau. Goudeau added 12 points off the bench, three of those on a buzzer-beating 3 to close the third that gave THS a 47-38 edge.
“That was a big shot there at the end of the third,” Qualls said. “[Smalls] continues to come in and play well and give us a lot of energy on both ends of the floor.”
The Lady Tigers outscored Coweta, 20-7, in the game-deciding, eight-minute stretch.
“On the defensive end we just got to where we were able to stop the 3s that were hurting us,” Havens said. “On the offensive end we were taking smart shots and getting the ball to the players that were open.”
“I’m proud of the way we played offensively,” Qualls said. “We took smart shots and we didn’t settle for 3s where at times this year against zone defenses we have. We were able to go inside-out a lot, get good angles to the basket and go finish in the paint.
“It was just a really good team win. Anytime you beat a Coweta team that’s been to the start tournament the last three years and has nine seniors, it’s a great win. We just had an impressive second half to come away with a win. We changed schemes a little bit and focused on their key scorers. We knew it started with defense because we were getting pretty good shots in the first half.”
Tahlequah led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter after freshman forward Jadyn Buttery scored on a put back and added a free throw. It gave the Lady Tigers a 60-43 cushion with 4:21 remaining.
The Lady Tigers opened the final quarter on a basket and free throw by Goudeau to go up 50-38, and Havens made it 53-41 on her final 3 at the 6:43 mark. Goudeau later converted a pair of free throws, followed by a transition layup from Lily Couch, to push THS’s lead to 57-41.
Coweta, led by Linda Brice’s game-high 22 points, had a 12-2 run late in the second quarter to take a four-point lead at halftime. Alexxia Mercer and Allyson Mercer canned back-to-back 3-pointers, Hannah Meadows had two free throws, and Brice had a basket as time expired.
The Lady Tigers, who also got nine points from freshman forward Kori Rainwater, six from senior guard Kacy Fishinghawk and five apiece from juniors Lydia McAlvain and Couch, now have seven wins against top 10 ranked teams. They defeated then-No. 7 Coweta, 55-47, on Jan. 5 in Coweta.
Tahlequah will play its next two games on the road. The Lady Tigers visit 5A No. 16 Collinsville Tuesday, Feb. 9 and travel to Claremore on Friday, Feb. 12.
