Tahlequah extended its win streak to six games with wins over Owasso and Bartlesville on day one of the Owasso Festival Friday afternoon.
The Lady Tigers had 12 hits in a 14-4 victory over Bartlesville, including a 2-for-4 performance and five RBIs from senior first baseman Hailey Enlow.
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann was the standout in a 2-1 win over Owasso. Vann allowed just four hits and collected eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory.
Tahlequah improved to 10-2 overall under head coach Chris Ray. The Lady Tigers started their stretch of wins last weekend with a 5-1 victory over Tulsa Union at the Broken Arrow Tournament. They then swept Tulsa Will Rogers in a doubleheader to begin District 5A-4 play, and in their previous outing, defeated Glenpool, 12-1, Tuesday in their home opener.
Mia Allen scored the game-winning run on a throwing error in the top-half of the sixth inning against Owasso. Allen got aboard on a two-out single to center field.
The Lady Tigers overcame a 1-0 deficit in the third when senior shortstop Lexi Hannah doubled to left field to bring home courtesy runner Jersey Retzloff with two outs.
Tahlequah finished the contest with five hits — one each from Hannah, Enlow, Amelia Miller, Jadyn Buttery and Allen.
From the pitcher’s circle, Vann retired Owasso in order in the first and third innings, and issued just one walk.
“They hit Mikah hard at times, but she had eight strikeouts and she beared down when we needed her to,” Ray said. “Our pitching has given us a chance to win every game.”
Against Bartlesville, Jayley Ray, Miller, Allen and Retzloff each had two hits to join Enlow. Hannah knocked in a pair of runs and had a stolen base, while Vann, Miller, Allen and Retzloff had one RBI apiece.
Tahlequah scored in each of its trips to the plate. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings, and twice in the second.
Enlow and Miller highlighted the first inning. Enlow had an RBI double and Miller followed with a run-scoring triple. Enlow drove in both runs in the second inning with her second double, and Hannah had a two-run double in the third.
“We came out all throughout the lineup swinging it, executing, executing bunts, executing steals and hit and runs. Whatever we did, it seemed to work,” Ray said. “We were dialed in pretty good offensively. We just picked up where we left off against Glenpool.”
Ray went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to earn the win. The junior gave up two earned runs on six hits, struck out one batter and issued a pair of walks.
“Jayley kept them off balance in the circle," Ray said.
The Lady Tigers, who will face Jenks and Union on Saturday in Owasso, are 5-2 against Class 6A schools this season. They also have wins against Sand Springs and Broken Arrow.
“I knew we were going to be good defensively, and I know with both of my pitchers, they’re going to give us a chance to win every time,” Ray said. “I really thought we’d have to play more small ball than what we have at this point, but it’s nice to be able to just let the kids hit. Right now, I’m not having to force the issue as much as I have in the past. The kids are just getting it done at the plate themselves and that’s a good problem to have.
“We still have room for improvement. We can still run the bases a little bit better, and we can still get on nine kids going at the same time on offense. We’ll really be hard to beat when that happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.