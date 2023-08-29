During Tahlequah softball’s 17-1 win over McAlester on Tuesday, Aug. 29, they made a key adjustment to get things started at the plate.
The Lady Tigers were off-balanced at first facing a pitcher that was slower than they were accustomed to seeing this season.
The first inning gave the Lady Tigers troubles, but they were eventually able to make the adjustment and start an offensive barrage against MHS.
“It is good, that is something we preach all the time. You never know what an opposing team will throw at you,” THS Head Coach Chris Ray said. “If you are used to seeing upper 50s and they throw someone that is throwing 40s it is an adjustment process. I tell our kids not to use slow pitchers as an excuse.”
After going scoreless in the first inning, the Lady Tigers broke open in the second inning with a pair of runs. The adjustments really started to pay off in the third inning.
Riley Dotson got the big inning started with a lead-off base hit. After a stolen base and a single from Amelia Miller, the Lady Tigers took a 3-0 lead. The Lady Tigers went on to score eight runs in the inning.
“I thought our offense did a really good job at adjusting after the first inning. We made the adjustment to try and stay behind the ball and drive it to the opposite field,” Ray said. “I really do think the hitters in the second inning started making that adjustment and we started hitting it a little better.”
The scoring continued the next inning when Holli Carnes got the inning started with a single. One batter later, Carnes came around to score. That first score led the way to a seven-run inning to secure the 17-1 mercy-rue win.
So far this season the Lady Tigers have been able to use a strong offense to lead the way to wins.
“I think it goes back to our cage work and what we do before games and in practice,” Ray said.
Miller led the way for the Lady Tigers at the plate picking up four hits, and three runners batted in. Dotson added three hits and an RBI at the plate.
Dotson was also lights out on the mound for the Lady Tigers.
The sophomore picked up the win going five innings, allowing three hits, one run, one walk, and four strikeouts.
Dotson was almost untouchable after a couple of first-inning hiccups.
“First inning they hit a couple of balls hard, they had a 50-50 ball and a double, but after that Riley settled in,” Ray said.
THS will be back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 against Glenpool.
