Tahlequah volleyball lost the first set of its Thrusday, Aug. 21 showdown with Skiatook but came back with a vengence to win in four sets.
The Bulldogs took the first set 25-23. After losning the first set in close fashion, the Lady Tigers dominated set two winning 25-6. The Lady Tigers picked up 12 kills in that set while also having four service aces. Gracie Brewer collected a pair of kills, as did Danika Deloache. Kori Rainwater and Lauren Stephens also added a pair of aces.
Rainwater kicked into action during the third set. The senior led the Lady Tigers with five kills. Brewer once again added three kills, Deloache added another pair. Overall the Lady Tigers finished the second set with 12 kills again.
The fourth and final set was the closest the Bulldogs could pull off after that first set win. Rainwater had her best set of the day with seven kills. Carsyn Gilbert also added five kills in a breakout set.
Overall Rainwater led the way for the Lady Tigers finished with 16 of the 45 kills. Gilbert led the way from the service line finishing the game with five service aces.
The Lady Tigers are back in action at 4 p.m. at Glenpool.
