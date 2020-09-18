The Hulbert Riders will have to look for their first win next week after a 44-25 loss at Afton. Hulbert showed significant improvement offensively with 321 yards of total offense after only managing 17 in their first game at Caney Valley.
Michael Gordon got the start at quarterback after normally playing wide receiver. Gordon has touchdown passes of 76 and 13 yards. Gordon also added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Gordon threw for 261 yards and added 55 more on the ground.
Ty Gordon returned an interception for a touchdown with under two minutes left for the Riders’ final score of the night.
“The boys played hard. We had some new guys come out that are still learning the offense but I was glad to see the improvement,” said Hulbert head coach Scott Sapulpa.
Hulbert travels to Canadian next week to face the 1-2 Cougars. Canadian was shutout Friday night in their loss at Allen.
