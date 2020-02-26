Tahlequah hopes to carry its strong finish to the regular season over to the playoffs, which begin Friday.
The Tigers also hope to break a trend.
Winners of three straight, the second-seeded and No. 10 Tigers will start with No. 3 seed and 19th-ranked Skiatook in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at a Class 5A Regional Tournament in Collinsville. Tahlequah goes in at 15-8 overall, while the Bulldogs are 9-14.
As a program, the Tigers haven’t advanced past the first day of a regional since the 2008-09 season. A win Friday guarantees them a spot in next week’s area tournament.
“We do feel like this team has a good opportunity to advance if we go play our best ball,” Tahlequah head coach Duane Jones said on Wednesday. “There’s not a doubt in our mind that if we play our best ball we’ll go win the game, and it will just be big for us and kinda get that monkey off our back from the last few years. It’s been 11 years since we’ve been there. I think this group is the group that can get us to the next level.”
All focus this week has been on Skiatook. Tahlequah opened its season with a 56-44 win over the Bulldogs at the TMAC on Dec. 3. The Tigers suffered a 61-36 setback in Skiatook on Jan. 28.
“We’re putting all our energy into Skiatook because if we don’t do anything against Skiatook it’s over for us,” Jones said. “We’re putting all of our eggs right there. We split with them in the regular season. We didn’t play very well the time they beat us, but we feel we’re in really good shape right now to play them this time. We’ve got a good game plan for them.”
Senior standout guard Jaxon Jones has been the prime catalyst all season long for the Tigers. The Northeastern State signee is averaging 19.6 points and has been at or over 20 points 12 times and has scored 30 points or more five times, including a career-high 38 against Tulsa Edison Prep on Jan. 25.
Jones, who cleared 1,000 points for his career against Coweta on Jan. 7, is shooting 45.9 percent overall, 44.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc on 82 makes, and leads the team in both assists (85) and rebounds (110).
But Tahlequah has gotten better balanced scoring recently. In a win over Glenpool on Feb. 18, three players finished in double figures and 11 different players scored.
“We feel like we have played really well the last couple of weeks,” Duane Jones said. “We have figured some things out. Guys are shooting the ball really well and we’re moving the ball, just executing on offense. We’re getting a better balance with our scoring.”
Tanner Christian is averaging 8.2 points, Hayden Wagers follows at 7.3, and both Qua’shon Leathers and Hunter Brinkley are at just over five points. Others who have shown glimpses of providing a spark on the offensive end are Tyler Joice, Kooper McAlvain, Simeon Armstrong and David Burdine.
The Bulldogs are led by guards Jayden Garner and Kolby Pirtle, and forward Dallin Anderson.
“Garner is a really good athlete,” Duane Jones said. “He’s a three-sport star and is one that we’re really concerned with. Pirtle is very quick and we have to do a good job of keeping him in front of us because he’ll really break down your defense and cause you some problems.
“They’re a really good offensive rebounding team, so we’re going to concentrate on keeping them off the glass and keep them out of the paint as far as their driving and stuff. Offensively, for us we have to have good ball movement and not just stand around against their match-up zone.”
Collinsville, ranked sixth in 5A and the regional’s top seed, will face No. 4 seed McAlester in Friday’s nightcap at 8 p.m. The Cardinals enter play at 17-3, while the Buffaloes are 2-20.
Friday’s two winners will meet in Saturday’s regional championship game at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.