Brock Reller has done it again.
The Northeastern State outfielder completed a trifecta on Friday and was awarded his third All-American honor, making him a consensus selection for just the second time in program history.
Reller was chosen a first team pick by American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings after being named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association First Team Wednesday and to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Second Team on Thursday.
Also, the RiverHawks added a new player to their All-American list as outfielder Blake Freeman earned third team honors from the ABCA.
Cody Robinson was NSU’s first consensus selection in 2014. Robinson was also an outfielder and was the school’s second All-American, following catcher Nick Zodrow in 2003. Pitcher Nic Swanson, who is currently in the Houston Astros’ organization, earned ABCA All-American Second Team honors in 2021.
Reller hit a single-season Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association record and single-season school record 28 home runs, and broke single-season school marks in both RBIs (87) and runs scored (76) in his only season with the RiverHawks.
“A consensus All-American. What an accomplishment,” NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said on Friday. “That just tells you that without a doubt he is one of the best players in the country.”
Reller was the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, MIAA Co-Player of the Year, an All-MIAA First Team selection, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Player of the Week (Feb. 23), NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week (Feb. 23 and April 27), and MIAA Player of the Week (Feb. 7, Feb. 21 and April 25).
“I would love to see him get a pro opportunity because I believe he deserves it,” Hendrick said.”
Reller, a Grand Forks, N.D. native, hit .338 in 56 games, finished with six triples, an .817 slugging percentage and a .446 on-base percentage from the middle of the lineup.
He ended the season with a 15-game hitting streak, put together 22 multi-hit performances, and had five games where he hit two home runs. Reller hit for the cycle and drove in a season-high seven runs in NSU’s 15-0 win over McKendree on Feb. 19 in Tahlequah.
Freeman, who was the tablesetter from the top of NSU’s potent lineup, led the RiverHawks with a .400 batting average and was also tops in on-base percentage at .479. The Wichita, Kansas native drove in 42 runs and led NSU in hits (92), doubles (19) and stolen bases (27). Freeman, who will be a senior in 2023, is already the program’s career leader in both hits and doubles.
“What a tremendous nod,” Hendrick said. “Recognition for being one the best pure hitters in the country. He doesn’t have the power numbers like Brock, but he finds a way to hit the ball hard and consistently find his way on base.”
Freeman had 32 multi-hit games, including three four-hit performances and eight three-hit outings. He had a stretch of 24 consecutive games where he reached base, posted a pair of 12-game hitting streaks and had an 11-game hitting streak.
Reller and Freeman are now the eighth and ninth All-Americans in NSU history.
“I’m so proud of both of them,” Hendrick said.
The RiverHawks went 38-18 overall in 2022 and advanced to their first NCAA Tournament in program history. They finished third in the MIAA with a 22-11 mark.
