ALL-AMERICAN: NSU's Brock Reller earns D2CCA First Team All-American honors

It was another program first for Northeastern State on Wednesday.
Brock Reller became NSU's first Division II Conference Commissioners Association First Team All-American selection in school history. It's the first first team selection of any of the All-American teams for the program.
Reller had a long list of accomplishments in his only season with NSU.
He belted a single-season Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association record and single-season school record 28 home runs.
He broke single-season school marks in RBIs with 87 and runs scored with 76.
He was the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year, MIAA Co-Player of the Year, an All-MIAA First Team selection, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Player of the Week (Feb. 23), NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week (Feb. 23 and April 27), and MIAA Player of the Week (Feb. 7, Feb. 21 and April 25).
"What a tremendous job he did," NSU head coach Jake Hendrick said. "For him to come in and make the impact that he made in one year is really a credit to the type of guy he is and the way he worked. He had the best year of his college career at NSU and I'm just so glad we were able to benefit from him deciding to transfer down here. I'm really happy with all of his accomplishments, and they're really well deserved."
Reller was a significant part of the RiverHawks' historical season. The RiverHawks nearly matched a school record in win total with 38 wins. They advanced to their first NCAA Tournament in school history. They hit .329 as a team and hit a MIAA-record 123 home runs, which also lead all of NCAA Division II.
Reller, a Grand Forks, S.D. native, hit .338 in 56 games, finished with six triples, an .817 slugging percentage and a .446 on-base percentage from the middle of the lineup.
He ended the season with a 15-game hitting streak, put together 22 multi-hit performances, and had five games where he hit two home runs. Reller hit for the cycle and drove in a season-high seven runs in NSU's 15-0 win over McKendree on Feb. 19 in Tahlequah.
Prior to his one year with the RiverHawks, Reller hit. 315 with 31 home runs and drove in 113 runs in three seasons at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Reller is the sixth All-American in NSU history. Current Keys' head coach Nick Zodrow was a Rawlings/American Baseball Coaches Association Third Team selection as a catcher in 2003, outfielder Cody Robinson was a Rawlings/ABCA and NCBWA Second Team, and D2CCA Honorable Mention selection in 2014, and pitcher Nic Swanson, currently in the Houston Astros' organization, was a Rawlings/ABCA Second Team pick in 2021.
