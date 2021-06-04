Northeastern State has landed its first baseball All-American since 2014.
Redshirt freshman pitcher Nic Swanson was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association /Rawlings Second Team on Friday.
Swanson, a Bixby High School product, is the first RiverHawk to earn All-American accolades since outfielder Cody Robinson in 2014.
Swanson was named an ABCA First Team All-Region selection Wednesday. He's also a Division II College Commissioners Association All-Region Second Team selection, as well as a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-Central Region Second Team selection.
Swanson came up just short of breaking NSU's single-season strikeout mark in the NCAA Division II era, finishing with 106 in 87 innings.
He posted a 1.55 earned run average, the lowest for a NSU starter since 1996, and his nine wins are the most for a starter in a single season since 2002.
Also named an All-MIAA First Team selection on May 12, Swanson recorded 10 strikeouts or more four times in 12 starts, including a season-high 14 on April 17 against Missouri Southern. He collected 11 punchouts against Fort Hays State on April 2, and registered 10 twice in back-to-back starts against Northwest Missouri and Pittsburg State.
In 13 appearances, the right-hander tossed one complete game, allowed 69 hits, walked 22 batters and earned one save in his only relief appearance in the RiverHawks' season opener against Southern Nazarene.
The RiverHawks went 26-16 overall under head coach Jake Hendrick, who was selected MIAA Coach of the Year. They went 23-10 in MIAA play.
Robinson, who played at NSU in 2013 and 2014 under former NSU head coach Travis Janssen after transferring from Tulane, hit .349 as a senior with 18 homeruns and drove in 47 runs. For his two-year career as a RiverHawks, he belted 34 homers and knocked in 103 runs while hitting .329 with a .416 on-base percentage.
