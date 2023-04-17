Not many things could make someone think winning conference Player of the Year is just another day, but for Tahlequah’s Hayden Smith, he had other things on his mind.
Before being named the third consecutive Metro Lake Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Smith learned he was the first Tiger to be named to the All-State team since 2009.
The player to earn that honor before Smith?
His assistant coach Matt Qualls. Not only was Qualls Smith’s assistant during high school but was also his head coach during junior high basketball.
“It defiantly means a lot,” Smith said. “The last one to do it was coach Qualls. He has been my coach since sixth and seventh grade so it meant a lot to be the next one after him to get.”
Smith was well deserving of his All-State recognition after putting up a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double against Carl Albert in the State Tournament.
“They had a weird defense so I had to rebound better,” said Smith. “I got chances to put stuff back in. Trying to do the physicality on the other end helped my team.”
Outside of the State Tournament, Smith was balling all season. On February 13 Smith passed the 1,000 career points mark with a slam dunk to bring it home.
Despite passing the mark, the idea of the career goal did not really mean much until Smith’s senior year.
While it was not something that Smith thought about through the beginning of his career, once it came closer he knew how he wanted to finish it.
“That was one thing I wanted to do,” said Smith on his dunk for 1,000 points. “For it is a dunk was something I needed to do to make it more memorable. I tried to top it off with something special.”
With his trio of MLC Player of the Year Awards, 1,000 points, and All-State, Smith looks to start his college career with Northeastern State University in the fall.
During the early days of the 6’7” forward’s recruiting process, he did not think that he was going to want to stay in Tahlequah, but that quickly changed for Smith. Before his visit, Smith was excited to take his career beyond Tahlequah, but after further reflection, Smith knew he would be leaving a lot behind if he went elsewhere.
“In the beginning, I was wanting to go off,” said Smith. “I ended up falling in love with Northeastern State. I realized how much I would leave behind if I left.
I can do whatever they need me to do. Whatever position they need. If I can extend out I can, if they want me to stay low I can.”
As a local kid, Smith has some advantages over other recruits. Staying in town could lead to Smith finding time in the gym with NSU players and coaches.
While with NSU, Smith looks to be a versatile player. Looking ahead with the RiverHawks, Smith knows that he could plug in as a player in the paint or could be shifted outside.
Smith knows playing for NSU will force him to level up his game in the coming months.
“It’s a lot of broadening how I play,” said Smith. “Getting into the gym with them. It will be helpful since I am already in town. Getting in with a strength coach is important for college.”
While staying in Tahlequah, Smith will have the chance to continue working with kids in the area. In his free time, Smith serves as a Youth Leader at Cornerstone Church.
Smith not only mentors kids but helps them on the basketball court.
As someone who had a mentor on the court and off, Smith thinks it is important to continue to pass the knowledge down to the next generations.
“To me, basketball helped me out a lot,” said Smith. “It helped me grow as a person. I think that is important for kids to learn. Even if it is not basketball sports help out and lets kids get to a higher level of maturity.”
