Smalls Goudeau and Faith Springwater both represented Tahlequah High School Saturday in the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Game at Mustang High School.
Goudeau, who will continue her career at the University of Texas-Arlington, finished with eight points.
Goudeau and Springwater will also participate in the Oklahoma Native American All-State Game Saturday, June 11 in Okmulgee.
Goudeau had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and three assists, in the Faith 7 game on Saturday, May 28 at Oklahoma Baptist University. Team Oklahoma defeated Team Texas, 88-68.
“It was great to see Faith and Smalls share the court together again,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “They’re fantastic players, but even better young ladies and role models. Both of them had outstanding prep careers and meant so much for our program.”
Goudeau, who transferred to Tahlequah from Sequoyah midway through her junior season, led the Lady Tigers in scoring at 13.4 points per game, assists (123), steals (93) and rebounds (143). A four-year starter at guard, including her first two years at Sequoyah, Goudeau, also the 2022 Metro Lakes Conference Player of the Year, shot 47.2 percent overall from the floor, had 17 made 3-pointers and converted 63.8 percent from the free throw line.
Springwater averaged 7.2 points in her final season for Tahlequah. The forward, who had 102 starts over her career, also pulled down 3.4 rebounds and was third on the team with 21 made 3-pointers. Springwater shot 40.7 percent overall.
Rainwater picks up two offers: Tahlequah junior-to-be forward Kori Rainwater has gotten her first two scholarship offers in basketball. Emporia State offered Rainwater on Monday, and Newman followed with an offer on Tuesday. Both Emporia State and Newman compete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Rainwater averaged nine points and six rebounds per contest as a sophomore. She shot 45.4 percent overall from the floor, and led the team with 25 blocked shots.
