For just the second time in program history, Tahlequah has three fastpitch softball all-state selections.
Lexi Hannah, Hailey Enlow and Mia Allen were each selected to the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Association Large East All-State team Tuesday.
The only other time in school history the Lady Tigers had three selections was in 2013.
“I think it’s two things. I think it’s a reflection of the success that the team’s had this respective year, and then also during their tenure as players,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “That’s a really good testament to how successful the program has been and the state that the program’s in. When the coaches that were on the selection committee choose three of your kids, that speaks volumes to where the program’s at, and it’s a great honor for a program to have.”
It’s the third time in Ray’s coaching career he’s coached three all-state selections in one season. He did so once while at Morrison and the other was when he was at Henryetta.
Hannah, a four-year starter who was the District 5A-4 Player of the Year, hit .406 and posted an on-base percentage of .463. The shortstop led Tahlequah with 43 hits, 39 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.
“The one thing that Lexi really had going for her offensively was just the variety of ways that she affected a ball game,” Ray said. “She had pretty good pop for a kid small in stature like herself, and she could small ball you. She put tons of pressure on opposing defenses and provided a ton of flexibility in that leadoff spot. Defensively, you’re probably not going to find a shortstop that covered more ground than her.”
Enlow, recently chosen 5A-4 Defensive Player of the Year, hit a team-high .424 in her final season. The first baseman also led the Lady Tigers with a .474 on-base percentage, 23 RBIs and 12 doubles.
“Hailey was just a rock over at first base,” Ray said. “She made our defense better just because of her glove at first base. She made teammates better just because of her ability to pick balls in the dirt. Offensively, she had her best year. She led us in batting average and in RBIs.”
Allen, another four-year starter for the Lady Tigers and a 5A-4 All-District selection, was the backbone of the outfield in center. She hit .363 with five doubles, two triples and had an on-base percentage of .394.
“Mia is probably one of the better outfielders I’ve ever coached as far as being able to read the ball off the bat and track down balls, and you couple that with a really, really strong arm,” Ray said. “A lot of opposing teams respected her arm and that weren’t too many teams that tried to stretch a double into a triple or a single into a double because of her arm strength. She had her best offensive season this year too.”
Ray, who guided the Lady Tigers to a 27-10 overall record and a District 5A-4 championship, was chosen Region 10 Coach of the Year. The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 5A State Tournament for a fifth straight season and for the fourth consecutive year under Ray.
Others named to the Large East team were Stillwater’s Makenzi Swick (pitcher), Claremore’s Maddox Thomas (catcher), Owasso’s Madi Drummond (corner infield), Sand Springs’ Raegan Rector (corner infield), Stillwater’s Lyric Perry (middle infield), Jenks’ Faith Russell (middle infield), Broken Arrow’s Kyleigh Lamont (outfield), Jenks’ Dacia Sexton (outfield), Durant’s Abi Gregory (pitcher), Broken Arrow’s Saige Smith (pitcher), Jenks’ Emma Vickrey (catcher), Stillwaters’ Sidney McLaughlin (utility-catcher), Claremore’s Jadyn Muns (utility-middle infield), Muskogee’s Karsyn York (utility-catcher) and Sand Springs’ Jolee McNally (utility-outfield).
The OFCA All-State Game will be played June 11 at Oklahoma Christian University.
