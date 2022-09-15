American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs

CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables, as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Monday, Sept. 12.
The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa, and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
"Our hair testing program requires every horse to provide a negative hair test prior to entry into any race at Will Rogers Downs and was largely successful last year. We now have an even stronger show of interest in this year's meet from out of state,” said John Lies, racing secretary and track announcer for Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs. “The OQHRA has agreed to purse increases at most class levels, and we will aim for the same average field size of eight starters per race that we achieved last fall. Our joint effort with Lone Star Park to honor reciprocal hair test results only bolsters our position and shows that regional tracks can work together to help each other."
The season kicked off Monday, Sept. 12, with the Oklahoma Horsemen’s Association Mystery Futurity Trial that featured the top 2-year-old Quarter Horses in the country going 350 yards. The 10 fastest qualifiers will then compete in the futurity finals on Monday, Sept. 26.
Races will post at noon every Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday thereafter, until the final weekend of the season.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the AQHA Juvenile Challenge Final will include a 350-yard race for 2-year-olds and guarantees $30,000 in the purse, while the AQHA Distance Challenge Final and AQHA Distaff Challenge Final offer a $25,000 purse each.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, will close out the season with a final schedule that will include the $15,000 Speedhorse Paint and Appaloosa Futurity Championship Final and the Don Drake Memorial, which offers a 350-yard race and guarantees a $15,000 purse.
The final weekend will also feature the Oklahoma Horsemen’s Association Mystery Derby Final, the $120,000 Black Gold Futurity Championship Final, and the $120,000 Black Gold Oaks Championship Final.
For a full schedule of Will Rogers Downs’ 2022 stakes, visit https://www.cherokeecasino.com/will-rogers-downs/amenities/races.
Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs is located three miles east of Claremore on Highway 20. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the Will Rogers Downs tab or call 918-283-8800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.