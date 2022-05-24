Blake Freeman has been selected as one of five finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Freeman, Northeastern State's left fielder and catalyst at the top of the lineup, hit a team-high .400 and was among nation leaders in hits with 92. He posted a .479 on-base percentage, stole 27 stolen bases in 33 attempts, led the RiverHawks with 19 doubles, scored 64 runs and ended with 42 RBIs.
NSU had its season come to an end Saturday, May 21 in an 11-10 loss to Henderson State in the NCAA Central Region II Tournament in Magnolia, Arkansas. The RiverHawks went 38-18 under head coach Jake Hendrick.
Freeman is an All-MIAA first team selection and holds the career school record for hits, doubles and stolen bases.
The Ken B. Jones Award honors the MIAA's top female and male student-athletes from the academic year.
Freeman, who had three four-hit games and eight games with three hits, was named a finalist for the MIAA's Spring Athlete of the Year last year and was Northeastern State's Male Athlete of the Year in the spring of 2022. Freeman had 32 multi-hit performances this season.
Alex Bevis (Fort Hays State), Kizan David (Lincoln), Jace McDown (Emporia State), and Matt Malcom of Nebraska-Kearney are the other finalists for the Ken B. Jones Award.
