Tahlequah seniors Smalls Goudeau and Faith Springwater became the fourth and fifth Tahlequah girls basketball All-State selections since 2016 under head coach David Qualls.
Goudeau was chosen to both the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association and Oklahoma Coaches Association Large East teams, while Springwater was selected to the OGBCA Large East squad.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for both of them,” Qualls said. “It says a lot, not only for the players, but for the program when you have two selected on that team in the same year. It’s hard to do.”
Goudeau is the third player under Qualls to be named to both, joining past players Delaney Nix (2018) and Kacey Fishinghawk (2021). Alli Stayathome was an OCA selection in 2019.
Goudeau, a guard and University of Texas Arlington signee, led the Lady Tigers in scoring at 13.4 points per game, assists (123), steals (93) and rebounds (143). A four-year starter, including her first two years at Sequoyah High School, Goudeau, also the 2022 Metro Lakes Conference Player of the Year, shot 47.2 percent overall from the floor, had 17 made 3-pointers and converted 63.8 percent from the free throw line.
“Smalls had a really, really good senior year for us and had a good second half of the season last year when she joined us,” Qualls said. “She helped propel us into the state tournament and had some really key moments on that state championship game run. She picked up the scoring load this year and had some really good numbers across the board.”
Springwater averaged 7.2 points in her final season for Tahlequah. The forward, who had 102 starts over her career, also pulled down 3.4 rebounds and was third on the team with 21 made 3-pointers. Springwater shot 40.7 percent overall.
“Faith just had a great career for us,” Qualls said. “She was a four-year starter and won 86 games in four seasons. She made two state tournaments, played in the state championship game, and just had some really memorable moments for us.
“When you look at the past four years and some of the big shots that she’s made and the big plays she’s made, Faith is one that when you talk about Tahlequah basketball, her name comes up a lot. She had a really good high school career and was a huge piece of this foundation.”
The OGBCA Large School All-State game will be June 4 at Mustang High School. The OCA All-State game will be played July 27 at Jenks High School.
The Lady Tigers went 22-4 overall under Qualls in 2021-22 and advanced to a state tournament for the third consecutive season.
Joining Springwater and Goudeau on the OGBCA Large East team are T.K. Pitts (Tulsa Union), Journey Armstead (Sand Springs), Taleyah Jones (Broken Arrow), Stevie Stinchcomb (McAlester), Aunisty Smith (Tulsa Booker T. Washington), Rachel Avedon (Bishop Kelley), Sydni Smith (Tulsa Union) and Chrissen Harland (Stillwater).
Other OCA Large East selections include Pitts (Union), Stinchcomb (McAlester), Elizabeth Milligan (McAlester), Camille Pritchard (Bristow), Bailey Layman (Cleveland), Jones (Broken Arrow), Armstead (Sand Springs), Ava Greer (Holland Hall) and Harland (Stillwater).
