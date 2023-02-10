ANGLING FOR COLLEGE: Sequoyah's Zack Cooper wins scholarship to university bass-fishing team

Zack Cooper, a senior at Sequoyah High School, saw his dreams come true on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Zack, founder of the high school’s fishing team, signed a letter of intent with the University of Montevallo in Alabama, accepting the scholarship offer to become a member of its bass-fishing team. He is the first student from Sequoyah High School to receive a fishing scholarship.
“Since I was old enough to walk and talk, I have always loved fishing. I would say I am going to be like Kevin VanDam," Zack said.
He's is not only on the fishing team, but is a back-to-back state champion in bass fishing, a National Championship qualifier, and most recently received the distinguished honor of Bassmaster All-State. All-State in fishing is a prestigious award only bestowed upon 50 students per year across the nation.
When Zack is not paving the way for future anglers, he is busy working on his academics. He is an honor student, a member of National Honor Society, and is concurrently enrolled at Northeastern State University. He says that having a plan, but also being flexible, is important to get everything done.
Zack said this was not the first time he had the idea start a high school fishing team. He had practice with a fishing club when he started one at his junior high. He attended Woodall, and as an eighth-grader had a club in the works then. When going to high school, his interest in fishing was still there.
“I approached the principal at Sequoyah my freshman year and they said tell me what we need to do," he said. "It has taken a lot to get it all figured out. We now have a fishing club for those without a boat of their own and a competitive team.”
Zack is excited for his college experience and the traveling he will get to do while participating in a sport he enjoys. He looks back on his high school years with fond memories due to the support he felt from his teachers.
"The teachers really are behind us and support us so much we often don’t even realize it," he said.
Zack’s advice for young people interested in becoming anglers is to try it. Try different methods, techniques, and use social media resources like YouTube and Facebook groups to get connected to others and information.
Get involved
Zack Cooper is the founder, along with his dad, Kyle Cooper, of a group called the Cherokee County Anglers, for students in grades 7-12 who are interested in fishing. For those whose schools may not have a team, this group is available. For more information on the group, visit their Facebook page Cherokee County Anglers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.