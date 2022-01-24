Tahlequah won its seventh straight game and claimed its second in-season tournament championship Saturday after conquering Owasso, 67-41, at the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 14-2 overall, were paced by senior guards Lydia McAlvain and Smalls Goudeau. McAlvain scored a game-high 17 points, and Goudeau finished with a double-double, adding 12 points and 10 assists. Sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery was also in double figures with 10 points.
“I thought the girls played so hard, and this is something they really wanted,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “You could see that from the get-go with the way they came out ready to play.
“We were playing in a playoff environment and we got to play a 6A ranked opponent, so it was basically simulated, like a playoff environment on a neutral floor. It was big for us.”
Tahlequah, who shot 54 percent overall from the floor, got off to fast starts in the first and third quarters.
“We had a really good start to the game, came out attacking and we got our first three or four points from the free throw line,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “I think we really set the tone early on by being aggressive on both ends of the floor. We responded really well in the third quarter after they got it to 11.”
McAlvain had seven of her points and her first of three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, and senior guard Lily Couch added a pair of baskets as the Lady Tigers raced out to a 19-8 lead. McAlvain, who shot 6 of 9 overall and converted on three of her five 3-point tries, also scored seven points during the third quarter.
Goudeau, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, connected on two 3s and scored five of her points in the second quarter. Tahlequah led 35-24 at halftime before another breakout during the third where Buttery had two of her four field goals and helped give THS a 54-31 advantage.
Senior forward Faith Springwater, named to the All-Tournament team, closed with nine points and pulled down six rebounds.
Tahlequah’s other tournament championship this season came in the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational on Dec. 11 when it defeated then-5A No. 6 McAlester, 54-38.
The Lady Tigers, ranked fifth in the latest Class 6A East rankings released Monday, return home Tuesday where they will take on Coweta in a 6 p.m. start at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. Tahlequah defeated Coweta, 70-26, on the road on Dec. 3.
Brycen Smith nails 3 at the buzzer to lift Tigers: Brycen Smith buried a 3-pointer as time expired to carry Tahlequah to a 47-46 win over Sand Springs Saturday in the third-place game of the Catoosa Port City Tournament.
Smith’s trey, which came from the right wing on a Braylon McDowell assist, came after Sand Springs missed on the front end of a one-and-one from the free throw line with six seconds remaining.
Smith’s 3-pointer was one of three for the Tigers during the fourth quarter with Cale Matlock and Shaun Young connecting on the others.
Senior forward Hayden Smith paced Tahlequah with 14 points on seven field goals, and senior Tyler Joice followed with 11 points. Young closed with nine points and knocked down two of Tahlequah’s six 3-pointers.
The Tigers, who moved to 10-5 overall under head coach Marcus Klingsick, will host Coweta Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. start at the TMAC. Coweta, ranked third in the Class 5A East rankings and 13-4 overall, defeated the Tigers, 61-54, in Coweta on Dec. 3.
Tahlequah is ranked 10th in the latest Class 6A East rankings released Monday.
