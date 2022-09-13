Wins have been difficult to come by for Tahlequah all season, but the Lady Tigers clawed their way to their second victory Tuesday evening in a five-set triumph over Class 3A No. 8 Okay at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Tahlequah took command early and won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-18, before the Lady Mustangs stormed back to take the third (25-23) and fourth (25-23) sets. The Lady Tigers sealed the deal, outnumbering Okay, 15-7, in the deciding set.
“They were highly ranked coming in and they are a tradition-rich program,” Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden said of Okay. “They’re always good, and we’ve always wanted to play them because we know what kind of team they have every year.
“It was an outstanding match as we had to go five [sets]. I thought it was fun…we were up 2-0 and then got a little nervous as they started their comeback, but if you just wanted to go watch some athletes play hard and have fun at a game, then that five-set game was well worth it to be watching.”
The Lady Tigers improved to 2-16 under Ogden, who thought the fast start was critical. The win snapped a six-game win streak for Tahlequah, whose other victory came against Tulsa Will Rogers in a three-set sweep on Aug. 30 at the TMAC.
“We had played really well at the start,” Ogden said. “We strung together some really good runs and some good play, and we just wanted to carry that over through the night. We brought it at the beginning.”
Senior Emma Sherron had 15 of Tahlequah’s 36 kills, while Anabelle McKenna followed with seven. As a team, the Lady Tigers took 162 swings, finished with 20 hitting errors and closed with a .099 hit percentage.
Danika DeLoache led Tahlequah with 14 assists, while Makayla Horn also finished in double figures with 12.
The Lady Tigers had four players end in double figures in digs and had 114 as a team. Sherron led the way with 25, Sadie Foster added 17, Adison Steeley followed with 14, and Gracie Brewer recorded 13.
DeLoache finished with a team-high six serve aces. Foster, Horn and McKenna followed with three apiece.
Tahlequah will be back on the road Thursday when it visits 5A No. 4 Glenpool. The Lady Warriors won the first matchup in three sets on Sept. 1 at the TMAC.
