Area basketball teams scheduled to resume on Jan. 5

Area high school basketball teams are scheduled to resume play on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Both Tahlequah teams will start back up on the road when they visit Coweta in 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. starts.
The Lady Tigers, ranked third in Class 5A, are 5-1 under head coach David Qualls, had their last scheduled game against No. 11 Pryor postponed due to COVID-19. They will play that game on Feb. 2 at the TMAC. Tahlequah’s last outing was a 61-48 win over Muskogee on the final day of the Tahlequah Invitational on Dec. 12.
The No. 11 Tigers are sitting at 3-2 under first-year head coach Marcus Klingsick. They defeated Tulsa East Central, 44-43, to close out the Tahlequah Invitational. The Tigers also had their game against Pryor postponed and will play it on Feb. 2.
The Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars will travel to play Oktaha on Jan. 5. The 3A No. 17 Cougars, 2-1 under head coach Greg Barnes, suffered a 45-39 loss to Hulbert in their last outing, while the 14th-ranked Lady Cougars are coming off a 69-30 home win over the Lady Riders. The Lady Cougars are 3-0 under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart.
Both Hulbert teams will be at Westville on Jan. 5. The Riders, ranked 14th in 2A, are unbeaten at 3-0 under head coach Jordan Hill with wins coming against Porter Consolidated (71-33), Vian (47-39) and Keys. The Lady Riders, under first-year head coach Joseph McClure are winless through their first three games.
