Each of the four area high school football teams suffered substantial losses last week and will try to recover in week eight.
Tahlequah, who is 2-5 overall and 1-3 in District 6A-II-1 under head coach Brad Gilbert, is on a rare three-game slide. The Tigers are coming off a 48-13 road loss to third-ranked Muskogee, and before that, suffered a 47-0 loss at Tulsa Booker T. Washington and a 25-21 setback to Sand Springs at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The Tigers return home Friday to face winless Oklahoma City U.S. Grant (0-7, 0-4) in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium. Grant has been shut out in its last four games, including an 80-0 loss to Booker T. Washington last week.
Sequoyah, after defeating county rival Keys, 42-21, in week six, suffered a 60-6 road loss to Prague last week. The Indians, who 1-6 overall and 1-3 in District 2A-5 under head coach Chad Hendricks, will be at home Friday to face Roland in a 7 p.m. start.
Keys has yet to found the win column under head coach Adam Hass. The Cougars, who are 0-7 overall and 0-4 in 2A-5, are coming off a 50-6 home loss to Warner. They will host Vian Thursday in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Like Keys, Hulbert has also failed to land in the win column under first-year head coach Craig Laird. The Riders, who are 0-7 overall and 0-4 in District A-7, were blanked by Ketchum, 52-0, last week. Hulbert will go back on the road Friday to take on Wyandotte in a 7 p.m. start.
