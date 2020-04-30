Lexy Keys has been selected to her third basketball all-state team.
Keys was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association Small East All-State team on Wednesday. The University of Texas-Arlington signee was previously chosen to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Middle East School All-State team and the Oklahoma Native All-State team.
In all, it’s the fourth such honor of the academic year for Keys. She was named to the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-State team last November.
Keys scored 1,806 points over her four years as a starter for the Lady Indians. The standout guard also compiled 433 rebounds, 464 assists and 412 steals.
The Lady Indians went 26-1 overall this past season in head coach Justin Brown’s first year. They closed the season with 22 wins in a row and reached the Class 3A State Tournament for an eighth consecutive year.
Keys was a part of two state championship teams (2017 and 2018) and a State Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2017.
“Lexy has had a tremendous high school career,” Brown said after Keys’ OGBCA All-State selection earlier in April. “She worked hard every day and never took a practice off. In addition, she is a great student and teammate. She made those around her better and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of being selected All-State. We are really proud of her and all that she has accomplished. UTA is getting a good one.”
Sequoyah won 103 games in Keys’ career.
Jaxon Jones and Kloe Bowin honored: Tahlequah senior basketball players Jaxon Jones and Kloe Bowin were announced as Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 5A Large East All-Star selections.
Jones, a Northeastern State signee, averaged 19 points per game in his final season and finished his four-year career with 1,394 points. Jones shot 43.9 percent overall from the floor and 41.1 percent from behind the 3-point arc in 2019-20 and helped lead the Tigers to their first state tournament berth in 11 years. He connected on a team-high 90 3-pointers and averaged five rebounds and 3.9 assists.
The Tigers went 18-9 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference in head coach Duane Jones’ final season.
Bowin, a Rogers State signee, was second on the team in both scoring (8.7 points) and rebounding (5.7) in her final year with the Lady Tigers. She led Tahlequah with 70 blocked shots and shot a team-high 54.5 percent overall from the floor.
Bowin played on three Lady Tigers’ state tournament teams, including the 2019-20 season. Tahlequah went 19-7 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference this past season under head coach David Qualls.
Bowin was also recently named to the OGBCA All-Region team.
C-Jay Soap and Jaide Long named OCA All-Stars: Sequoyah’s C-Jay Soap and Jaide Long were selected to Oklahoma Coaches Association Class 3A Small East All-Star teams.
Soap was the Indians’ leading scorer as a senior guard and helped Sequoyah to a 22-7 overall record and Class 3A State Tournament appearance in what would be head coach Jay Herrin’s final season.
Long was another crucial part of the Lady Indians’ 26-1 record and state tournament appearance as a senior. Long, one of the top defenders on the team, averaged five points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 steals. Long shot 40 percent from 3-point territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.