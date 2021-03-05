Both Keys basketball teams fought off elimination and survived to play another day Thursday in Class 3A Area Tournament games in Henryetta.
The Cougars had three players score in double figures and defeated Tishomingo, 53-45. Levi Williams led with 13 points, Gage Barnes followed with 11, and Jakob Hall added 10.
Keys, who improved to 15-5 under head coach Greg Barnes, will play Roland Friday at 3 p.m. Roland eliminated Spiro, 54-44.
The Cougars, who led 30-26 at halftime and 38-33 after three quarters, got 11 rebounds from Williams, and eight apiece from Barnes and Hall. Riley Kimble led with six assists.
The Lady Cougars took out Idabel, 76-65, to bounce back from just their second loss of the season last Saturday in a regional championship game setback.
Keys, improving to 17-2 under head coach Rick Kirkhart, will face Morris at 1 p.m. Friday. Morris defeated Sperry, 47-27.
Riders down Pawhuska: Hulbert got a game-high 22 points from senior Ethan Chuculate and defeated Pawhuska, 56-53, Thursday afternoon in a Class 2A Area Tournament loser's bracket game in Fort Gibson.
The Riders stay alive and take on Chouteau in a 3 p.m. tipoff Friday in Fort Gibson. Chouteau knocked off Nowata, 54-51, Thursday.
Chuculate buried four of Hulbert's six 3-pointers and had 12 of his points in the second half.
Gabe Lewis finished with 12 points for the Riders, who improved to 16-6 under head coach Jordan Hill. Nolan Edmundson had eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.