Tulsa Elite

The Tahlequah-based Tulsa Elite 2010 Softball Team brought home first place in the MSP Kansas City National Championship Tournament July 10-13. Members are, front row from left: Natalie VanBuskirk, Holly Vick, Jordyn Dotson, Kallie Stopp and Shylee Orr.Middle row: Bentley Smith, Lilly Garcia, Bristol Green, Emmy Young, Baylie Barnett and Alix Kimble. Back row: Head Coach Bobby Garcia, Coach Mikel Smith, Coach Trey Kimble and Coach JJ Barnett.

The Tahlequah-based Tulsa Elite 2010 Softball Team brought home first place in the MSP Kansas City National Championship Tournament July 10-13. Tulsa Elite went 7-0-1 during pool and bracket play that included 16 teams.

Tulsa Elite 2010 won the Sportsmanship Award, and individuals Kallie Stopp received Tournament MVP honors, while Alix Kimble received tournament honors as an offensive player. In the skills portion of the tournament, the team as a whole won the pitching and bunting contest and received runners up in the base running and the star drill.

The team consists of girls from the area schools of Briggs, Woodall, Keys and Zion.

Tags