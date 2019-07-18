The Tahlequah-based Tulsa Elite 2010 Softball Team brought home first place in the MSP Kansas City National Championship Tournament July 10-13. Tulsa Elite went 7-0-1 during pool and bracket play that included 16 teams.
Tulsa Elite 2010 won the Sportsmanship Award, and individuals Kallie Stopp received Tournament MVP honors, while Alix Kimble received tournament honors as an offensive player. In the skills portion of the tournament, the team as a whole won the pitching and bunting contest and received runners up in the base running and the star drill.
The team consists of girls from the area schools of Briggs, Woodall, Keys and Zion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.