Area teams punch their ticket to State

Several Cherokee County ORES schools finished up play in area tournament games Monday, Feb. 6, with some advancing to finals.
The winner and runnerup of each area bracket secured a spot in the state tournament. Teams will travel to play in the single-elimination tournament being held at Dale and North Rock Creek, Feb. 9-11.
Representing from Cherokee County in Division 1 are the girls' teams from Woodall, Grand View, Briggs, and the boys team of Woodall. The boys' team of Tenkiller secured a place in Division 2 along with the girls of Norwood in Division 3, and the Shady Grove girls in Division 4.
Woodall Head Coach Billy Keys has a lot of experience when it comes to taking teams to the state tournament. The Lady Wildcats hold the state title in Division 1 from the 2021-'22 school year.
When asked what he expects from his teams during this tournament he said, “Stay focused on the things that got us to this point. Be disciplined when met with adversity and stay together and play within yourself.”
The No. 1 thing he emphasized was for his teams to play defense.
For many teams getting to the state tournament is an exciting accomplishment for their athletes and a reward for their hard work during the regular season.
“They have worked really hard to put their teams in a position to make a good run," he said. "I believe our kids understand the importance of embracing tradition and setting an example for future teams.”
For more information on the ORES state basketball tournament and bracket information, visit www.ores.k12.ok.us.
