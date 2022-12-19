Area wrestlers compete Saturday

The Hulbert Riders, Tahlequah Tigers and Lady Tigers, and Sequoyah Indians wrestling teams were all competitors in various tournaments Saturday, with varying degrees of success.
The Tahlequah Tigers competed in the two-day Bring The Hammer Tournament in Cabot, Arkansas, Friday and Saturday.
Jacob Caviness took third in the 106 division, and Jayden Moore took third in the 175 division.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers were in the Coweta Tournament, and finished third, behind only first place Owasso, and second place Pryor. The Lady Tigers defeated Coweta, Skiatook, Poteau, Grove, Stilwell, Warner, Claremore, and Fort Gibson. Further details can be found at www.trackwrestling.com.
The Hulbert Riders took three of their six back for Saturday's matches at the Joe Cole Memorial Tournament in Cleveland, but Coach Dewayne Hammer said no one placed. He said all the boys wrestled hard, but need more mat time for experience.
"I'm very proud of each one of them for trying and not giving up," Hammer said.
The Sequoyah Indians were in the Joe Cole Memorial in Cleveland. At the end of the first day, Jayden Sierra, Austin Holt, and Eric Walters had earned the right to return on Saturday. At the end of Saturday, no Indian had medaled.
Coach Brad Jones said his team started the season with 10 wrestlers, but five quit pretty quick, leaving him with five. Check out www.tahlequahdailypress.com for a more detailed article on the Sequoyah Indians.
