Vince Minnick, of Gravette, Ark., took first place honors, Saturday, at the H2 Heat and Air Tenkiller fishing tournament put on by Natural State Kayak Anglers.
Minnick took first place from a field of 48 kayakers, with 89.5 inches. He also landed the biggest fish, at close to 20.5 inches.
Minnick collected $485 for first place, plus a FinnTek Lures Metashad, $144, and a new ZPRO Lithium 12v 10Ah lithium battery for catching the biggest bass.
Coming in second was Roy Roberts, earning $291 for his stringer of 89 inches of bass. Dwain Batey, finished third with 87.75 inches, and took home $194.
Collecting $130 for 86 inches of bass, was Billy Bowden, in fourth place. The final money winner was Jacob Webber, taking home $100 for fifth place with 84 inches.
The tournament was sponsored by H2 Heat and Air, of Westville.
Natural State Kayak Anglers (NSKA) president Kyle Long, of Gentry, Ark., took time to talk about NSKA, and the immediate tournament.
"The club started back in 2016," Long said, "mostly in Northwest Arkansas. This is the first year we've branched out away from Northwest Arkansas.
"This is our second tournament in Oklahoma, and the first at Tenkiller," he said. The club also had two tournaments on Table Rock Lake in Missouri. The other Oklahoma tournament was on Pumpback Lake, near Salina.
Long said NSKA puts on eight tournaments per year, and that the H2 Tenkiller event was the seventh.
"We have two more tournaments this season, then the Classic," Long said.
"We take the top 25, and they fish in our end of the year Classic, where we figure out our Classic Champion, and also our Angler of the Year," he said.
Club membership is quite reasonable, according to Long. "There is no fee to join the club," he said, "although if someone wants their scores posted for AOY (Bassmaster) standings, there is a $30 fee for that. This year we had 78 paid members.
"Anyone can fish in our tournaments, just pay the $40 entry fee, plus $3 for big bass," he continued. "You could have brought your kayak out here today, paid the entry fee, and been eligible for everything."
Kayak fishing tournaments are very different from other bass tournaments in that there is no weigh-in, and there is no central take-off point.
"Every angler has an app on his or her phone," Long explained. "When they catch a fish, they take a picture of it through the app. There is a recognition feature on the app with a GPS that shows where they are, and that they are where they're supposed to be.
"We go by inches, which are registered on the app, then the fish is released on the spot," he said.
Long said the anglers don't come to a central point to take off. "They can start from any point on the lake," he said. "They check in through the app, and take off at the same time, from any public access on the lake.
"Our next tournament is the Roadrunner, July 17. The guys really like this, because they can fish anywhere within a 35-mile radius of a central location. This year, we picked the junction of Hwy. 412 and I-49 in Springdale as the central point," he said. "That allows the guys to fish their favorite honeyhole, anywhere within 35 miles.
"That includes almost every public lake in Northwest Arkansas, including Elmdale, Crystal Lake. Lincoln Lake, Beaver, and a lot of others," he said. "There are some off-limit lakes, including Swepco and Prairie Grove City Lake, and the pay lakes in Bella Vista."
The final regular season tournament is in August, and includes all Beaver Lake, Long said. Then the top 25 will advance to the Classic.
Anglers in Saturday's tournament came from all over, but mostly from Northwest Arkansas, including Bella Vista, Harrison, Rogers, Fayetteville, and Van Buren, as well as others. One Oklahoma participant hailed from Keota.
One important aspect of NSKA is their non-profit status. "We keep a little money from each tournament to have for the Angler of the Year, and to pay for the insurance, fees, and the app we use," Long said, "but at the end of the year, our balance is zero.
"Everything we take in goes back to the anglers," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.