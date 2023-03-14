The Keys Cougars are going about Spring Break a bit differently from most other baseball teams. Instead of heading for the beach, working, just lying around, or whatever else kids do, the Cougars are taking a road trip.
Monday, March 13, the Cougars traveled to Broken Bow, where they played the Duncan Demons, the State runners-up in Class 5A. Then they hit the road to Valliant, where they were to face the Latta Panthers, March 14, at 2:15 p.m. They are scheduled to wrap up their jaunt with a game against Midwest City, March 15, at 11 a.m. at Idabel, before returning home and taking the rest of the week off.
“We’re getting to see some nice scenery, and stay in some really nice places,” Keys Head Coach Nick Zodrow said. "And we’re playing some teams we don’t normally play, some pretty good teams. We felt this would be a good experience for us. We’re fresh off the basketball court, and still making basketball mistakes on the baseball field.”
March 13, the Cougars went up against the Duncan Demons, and were handed a 10-1 loss. Zodrow said the Cougars just couldn’t handle Duncan’s high-powered offense, committing seven errors in the game. Meanwhile, he said, basically the Cougars pretty much left their bats on the bus until the fifth inning, when they got their only run, and two of their three hits of the game.
Reed Trimble doubled, then scored when Trenton Nichols singled. The Cougars’ only other hit came in the third inning, a single by Nichols. Landon Fields and Cooper Hamilton each swiped a base in the game.
Logan Little took the loss on the mound for the Cougars, working four innings, allowing all 10 runs, on nine hits, while walking one. Levi Gamble took the hill for the last inning, and struck out one.
March 14, the Latta Panthers grabbed a 3-0 lead over the Keys Cougars in the second inning, and built on it throughout the rest of the game, resulting in an 11-2 Latta victory.
The Cougars scored their only runs in the sixth inning when Hamilton reached on an error, stole second, and scored on the Cougars’ only hit of the game, a single by Trimble, who advanced to second on the throw to the plate.
Trimble took third on a ground out to the right side, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Little.
The Cougars committed five errors in the game, and Keys’ batters struck out nine times.
Trimble took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs on six hits, walking three, and striking out 11 in 4.2 innings. Gamble finished the game, allowing seven runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out one.
The Cougars will play one more game on their Spring Break road trip. They will face Midwest City, at Idabel, March 15, at 11 a.m.
