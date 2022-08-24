Three softball teams, they all play each other, they're all local, some have to win, some have to lose. Of course, the teams in question here are, alphabetically, the Hulbert Lady Riders, the Keys Lady Cougars, and the Sequoyah Lady Indians.
The only logical thing to do when reporting this whirlpool of rotating game, is to take things in chronological order.
Last Saturday, the Hulbert Lady Riders: put a 10-0 spanking on Capitol Hill. Calan Teague pitched a perfect game, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced, as well as knocking in two runs herself.
Later in the day, they blasted Bishop Kelly, 16-3, behind the four-hit pitching of Kyra Horn, as well as the offensive output of Savanna Hamby with a triple, and doubles by Braylee Johnson, Alyssa Fair, and Alli Justice.
Monday, the Lady Riders lost: a heartbreaker to Fort Gibson, leading through the first four innings until an error broke the momentum, and FG went on a roll, turning a 2-0 Hulbert lead into a 10-2 loss.
The Keys Lady Cougars traveled: to Spiro on Monday: dropping a doubleheader, 12-0 and 13-1. The Lady Cougars didn't get a hit in the first game, but the second game put a member of the Lady Cougars into the Swing For The Fences category. In the top of the second inning, with one out, Ella Green took the first pitch over the center field fence for the Lady Cougars only run and hit of the game.
The Lady Riders had three hits in the game, singles by Teague, Hamby, and Sadie Chambers. Fair and Hamby each had a walk in the game, and Johnson was hit by a pitch.
Kyra Horn went the distance on the rubber for Hulbert, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, 17 hits, including two triples and three doubles, walking two, hitting two, and striking out two.
Hulbert Coach Ramsey Arnall said his girls had the momentum through the first four innings. "We were looking good, but then we made an error, and that killed the momentum," Arnall said. "They started hitting well, and after they took the lead, we never could get the momentum back."
Tuesday, the Lady Riders and the Lady Cougars: clashed at the Cougars Lair in Keys. The end result wasn't pretty for the home girls, with the visitors taking home a 19-2 victory.
Paige Foreman and Kylie Forrest each had a double for Keys, both in the fourth inning, accounting for the Lady Cougars' two runs.
Hulbert had three doubles, one each by Fair, Braylee Johnson, and Hailey Thompson. The big difference in the game was pitching. Hulbert pitching issued no walks, while Keys pitching gave up 11 free passes.
Wednesday, in a rainout makeup game: the Sequoyah Lady Indians defeated the Keys Lady Cougars, 10-0.
There were few hits in the game, although Sarah Kelley had a single for Keys, and Rylie Bush had a triple, and Carey Folsum had a single for Sequoyah.
Maddie Hamby, the Keys pitcher, struck out two Lady Indians, but gave up nine walks and hit three batters. Sequoyah's pitcher, Bush, walked one and fanned three.
Thursday's schedule includes: Keys at home vs. Salina at 1:00 p.m.
Hulbert at home vs. Howe at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.