Ashlynn Berry signs with Tabor College

Keys standout senior guard Ashlynn Berry signed with Tabor College Monday at Keys High School.

Berry was a big part of the Lady Cougars’ success in 2020-21, helping them to a 17-3 overall record under first-year head coach Rick Kirkhart.

Berry averaged 14.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and led the team with 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals. She also led the team in minutes played (578), 3-pointers made (51) and shot 41 percent overall from the floor, 33 percent from 3-point territory and 74 percent from the free throw line.

Berry scored 20 or more points five times, including a season-high 28 against Vian on Jan. 15 where she connected on a season-best eight 3-pointers. Berry scored 22 points against Canadian on Jan. 8, and had 21 against Morris on Dec. 12.

Tabor, who went 19-8 overall and 16-6 in the KCAC in 2020-21, is coached by Shawn Reed.

Keys girls golf places second: The Lady Cougars golf team finished second in a regional qualifier Tuesday at Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course.

Keys, who finished behind Regent Prep in the final team standings, was led by Sidney Keller’s 81. Carlee Gideon shot a 95, Lily Massingill closed with a 105, Asia Perry finished with a 103 and Jaycee Gideon shot a 107.

The Lady Cougars will be in a regional tournament Tuesday, April 27 at Arrowhead Golf Course in Canadian.

