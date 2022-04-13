Keys Lady Cougar Kylie Eubanks has been busy the past few weeks, signing a letter of intent to play college basketball, receiving All State and All Conference honors, maintaining her GPA, and just being a normal, high school senior.
Eubanks recently signed a letter of intent to further her basketball career at Connors State College. When asked why she chose CSC, Eubanks replied, "I felt we were a good fit. I know a lot of the girls there, and I really like the coaches.
"They told me they wanted me as a shooting guard, so I've been working on that," she said. "I feel I will be able to contribute right away."
She said she didn't have any idea what she might want to major in yet, but that she was sure it would probably be something sports related. "I really like working with little kids," she said, "so that might be a possibility."
In an article a week or so back, Eubanks was listed with several other Keys basketball players as receiving All Conference honors. Since then, she was also named OGCBA and OCA All State. With all this going on, she has been able to maintain a 3.5 GPA, which is pretty good in anyone's book.
She has been a starter for the Keys Lady Cougars for the last four years, playing under two coaches, Jami Springwater the first two years, and Rick Kirkhart the past two years. "It's been an awesome experience here," Eubanks said. "Probably my favorite memory is when we won Regional this year, and when we won Area consolation. Those two times were great."
During her career at Keys, Eubanks often relied on close friend and teammate Sierra Winkler for support. "Sierra and I kept each other pumped up," she said. "We're both very positive people, and when one of us would be a little down, the other would challenge.
Eubanks, an active member of Roots Church in Tahlequah, said she wanted to thank God first, and her parents for all the love and support. "Without them I wouldn't be anything," she said.
During her senior year, Eubanks scored 430 points, averaging 16 points per game. She made 116 two-point baskets in 224 attempts, for 52%. She also knocked down 49 treys in 199 tries, for 25%. Her total baskets were 165/532, for 37%. She was a 67% free throw shooter, making 44 of 66. She made 70 assists, averaging 2.6 per game. She also made 55 steals, an average of two per game, and had 145 rebounds, averaging 5.4 per game.
Her four-year high school career stats are as follows: total points - 1617 (16 avg.), two-pointers - 444/911 (49%), three-pointers - 155/493 (31%), total baskets - 599/1404 (42.7%), 259/395 (66%), assists - 245 (2.5), rebounds - 615 (6.2), 266 (2.7).
