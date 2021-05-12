KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northeastern State Head Baseball Coach Jake Hendrick headlined 12 All-MIAA selections with postseason awards announced Wednesday by association officials.
The selection group is the largest as a member of the MIAA with the entire NSU infield claiming accolades. Hendrick, in his sixth season as head coach, guided the RiverHawks to a runner-up finish in the MIAA standings with 23 association wins. Additionally, for the first time since 2015, NSU landed multiple players on the First-Team in Blaze Brothers and Nic Swanson.
Hendrick has amassed 121 wins and the team has a .650 winning percentage, the best under his guidance. Before taking over as head coach he served as the pitching coach and the 4.81 staff mark is the best for the program since 2002.
Second baseman, and leadoff batter, sophomore Brothers earned the gold glove for his position. The Springdale, Arkansas, native hit .351 in conference play with all of his 11 homers versus league foes, and his .656 slugging is 11th in the MIAA. He reached in 32-straight games, has 17 multi-hit games and has stolen 11 bases.
Redshirt-freshman Swanson led the nation in ERA for much of the season and the Bixby native was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week twice. He has the second-lowest ERA for a starter with a 1.46 and third in conference strikeouts with 97.
First baseman C.D. White was named to the Second-Team for leading the team in hitting at .349 clip and second with a .416 on-base. The Owasso native was recruited as a pitcher, yet did not throw a pitch, rather starting in 39 games.
Dakodah Jones moved into the closer role for the RiverHawks early in the season and was a Third-Team selection. He converted eight saves and has also been credited with four wins across 18 appearances. Jones' eight saves is fourth nationally and is tied for the conference lead.
Junior classmate and fellow Sapulpa native reliever John Rains earned Honorable Mention recognition for his .164 batting average against as the go-to bullpen arm. Arkoma's Seth Key emerged as the third starter and pitched to a 4.85 ERA across 42.2 innings to also be listed.
Five position players earned Honorable Mention accolades. Catcher Brayden Rodden is hitting .295 and leads the lead with 39 RBI while throwing out 30 percent of would-be base stealers. Shortstop Collin Klingensmith and third baseman Jaxon Phipps started in every game and each hit nine home runs. Outfielders sophomore Blake Freeman and redshirt-senior Reid Fehr rounded out the awards. Freeman is 10th nationally with 17 doubles and carries a .335 batting average.
Northeastern State is the No. 2 seed in the MIAA Tournament and will host seventh-seeded Rogers State for the quarterfinal round at Thomas C. Rousey Field Friday through Sunday. All games are slated for first pitch at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.