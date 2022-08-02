AUDITIONS: Tahlequah will have a lot of new faces on the volleyball court in 2022

Tahlequah will be starting from scratch in a lot of ways in 2022.
The Lady Tigers must replace valuable veterans Lydia McAlvain, OCA All-State selection Dorothy Swearingen, Faith Springwater, Kori Rainwater and Lola Brownfield from a team that went 17-11 and reached a Class 5A Regional under head coach Don Ogden in 2021.
“This has been a summer of an audition,” Ogden said. “We graduated those five kids last year that had really dominated for really four years of play. This is a new team with a lot of inexperience. It’s been a little bit of an audition for us from the summer practices to the summer league and now in our scrimmages, so I think we’re kind of moving toward settling in on our starting lineup and our reserves. We won’t know until we start playing and get into live action, but right now we feel right now we’re starting to settle the lineup down a little bit.”
Ogden has stayed away from expectations.
“I think we’ve kind of stayed away from expectations because we knew it was going to be an audition,” Ogden said. “We didn’t really know at what point did we start to feel like the pieces were starting to fall together. We just wanted to play it that way and get into a position to where we were starting to be locked in on the players we wanted to build with. We’ll be untested until we start to play live. We just need to continue to practice well and get ready to play.”
Tahlequah does return senior setter Emma Sherron, who will take over McAlvain’s role, and senior Sadie Foster. Sherron and Foster are the most experienced players returning.
“I feel like we have a lot of good chemistry,” Foster said. “I feel like maybe it’s even better than it was last year, even though we graduated heavy. We all kind of doubted ourselves at first, but we’ve learned from it. We’ve really came together as a team and I think that we’re going to have a really good season.”
“I think like Sadie said, we had some really big heavy losses with that many seniors and that many starters, but I think at the end of the last school year when we started practicing, we really wanted to work and focus on our team chemistry,” Sherron said. “Everybody’s been putting in a lot of work and I think we’ve really improved.”
Foster and Sherron will be counted on as team leaders with their experience.
“I feel like I’ve grown defensively,” Foster said. “I usually play club when I’m not playing school, but I didn’t this past year, and I thought it was going to have a negative effect on me, but it helped me mentally, and coming back to the team that I know well and has good chemistry has helped me become better. I feel more comfortable as a senior to speak up and be a leader.”
“On the court, I like to be the leader and the one who’s going to encourage my teammates,” Sherron said. “This year I’ve kind of stepped into Lydia McAlvain’s role as the first setter, so there are some pretty big shoes to fill, but I feel like she’s trained me well and I think I’ll be ready to fill in and step up.”
Others expected to contribute with big roles are junior outside hitter Ari Santana, senior middle blocker Emily Morrison, senior outside hitter Taber Gilbert, senior setter McKayla Horn, senior outside hitter Anabelle McKenna and junior middle blocker Gracie Brewer.
The Lady Tigers open their season Friday, Aug. 12 at the Coweta Tournament, which concludes on Saturday, Aug. 13. Their home opener is Aug. 16 against Collinsville at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
