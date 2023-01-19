MUSKOGEE — The 2023 TNT Fireworks BASS Nation schedule features five opportunities for grass-roots anglers to battle some of the country’s best bass fisheries and will kick off May 3 in Muskogee.
Each regional championship will provide opportunities for everyday anglers to qualify for the TNT Fireworks BASS Nation Championship and a shot at one of three berths in the 2024 Academy Sports and Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
“As we’ve seen in the past with anglers like 2010 BASS Nation champion and two-time Angler of the Year Brandon Palaniuk and Taylor Smith, who represented the Nation with a Top 10 finish at the 2022 Classic, the BASS Nation can be a fantastic opportunity for weekend anglers to fish for big money on a big stage or the gateway to a stellar career in professional fishing,” said BASS Vice President of Tournaments Chris Bowes. “All of these anglers are going to have the opportunity to compete on fantastic and historic fisheries. We’re proud to offer three Nation anglers the opportunity to compete in the iconic Bassmaster Classic, where anything is possible.”
The schedule will kick off next spring with the Central Regional on the Arkansas River in Muskogee, on May 3-5. The fishery, known for its variety of structure, has hosted a dozen major BASS events, including two Bassmaster Classics, and most recently, a 2020 Bassmaster Open.
After a stop at Douglas Lake in Jefferson County, Tennessee, from May 24-26 for the Southeast Regional, the schedule will swing to the upper region of the United States in June with the Northeast Regional on the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, from June 7-9 and the Northern Regional from June 28-30 on Lake Winnebago in Fox Cities, Wisconsin.
"We are excited to welcome B.A.S.S Nation anglers to the Fox Cities of Wisconsin for the first time in 2023,” said Matt Ten Haken, director of sports marketing for the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The competitors will find that our waterways are some of the best fisheries in the Midwest and will surely provide a fun challenge. When they are not on the water, the unique dining, shopping and nightlife options of the Fox Cities will make for a complete weekend experience.”
The final regular-season event, the Western Regional, along with the date and location for the 2023 BASS Nation Championship, will be announced at a later date.
The Championship tournament will be made up of qualifiers from all five regionals, as well as international anglers and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Angler of the Year. The Top 3 anglers from the overall standings will earn a berth to the 2024 Bassmaster Classic.
The winner of the BASS Nation Championship will earn the title of “Nation’s Best,” which includes the use of a fully-rigged tournament boat for a year, an invitation to join the 2024 Bassmaster Elite Series, and a cash prize. The second- and third-place finishers and nonboater champion will each earn paid entry fees for all divisions of the St. Croix Bassmaster Opens, as well.
“The BASS Nation local clubs have been the foundation of our organization for more than five decades and mean so much to so many different people,” said GL Compton, tournament director for the BASS Nation. “As someone who grew up fishing with the South Carolina BASS Nation, I know that these clubs add so much to the culture and growth of our sport through their conservation efforts and youth events and initiatives.”
The 2023 TNT Fireworks BASS Nation schedule includes the Central Regional from May 3-5 at the Arkansas River in Muskogee; Southeast Regional from May 24-26 at the Douglas Lake in Jefferson County, Tennesse; the Northeast Regional from June 7-9 at the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland; the Northern Regional from June 28-30 at Lake Winnebago in Fox Cities, Wisconsin; and the Western Regional from Sept. 13-15 at a to-be-determined location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.