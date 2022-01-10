BACK HOME: NSU basketball teams host Missouri Southern Tuesday

Northeastern State will try to build off a much-needed win over Newman Saturday in its return to the NSU Event Center Tuesday against Missouri Southern.
Behind a career-high 18 points from freshman Ashton Hackler, the RiverHawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 67-57 road win over the Jets Saturday in Wichita, Kansas to record their first MIAA win of the season.
NSU, who is 3-9 overall, also received 15 points from Zaria Collins in her return to action. Collins shot 7 of 12 overall from the floor, and Hackler was 6 of 9 overall and 3 of 5 from behind the 3-point line.
Tuesday's contest against Missouri Southern (7-5, 4-3) will be NSU's first at the NSU Event Center since Dec. 11 against Pittsburg State and will be the first of five straight home games.
Missouri Southern, led by Lacy Stokes' 16.6 points per game, has dropped its last two games, including a 74-65 setback at Missouri Western on Jan. 3.
The RiverHawks are led in scoring by Collins, who is averaging 15.1 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds.
NSU men will try to get back on track: The RiverHawks, coming off consecutive road losses to Central Oklahoma (Thursday) and Newman (Saturday), will try to bounce back in their return home Tuesday against Missouri Southern.
NSU (8-7, 3-6) has dropped three of its last four games. Missouri Southern (7-4, 4-1) defeated Lincoln, 81-66, in its lastouting on Dec. 18.
In Saturday's 75-66 loss to the Jets, sophomore guard Christian Cook paced the RiverHawks with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Emeka Obukwelu followed with 10 rebounds and pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds.
Cook (16.7 points), Obukwelu (16.6) and Rashad Perkins (13.6) each average in double figures for NSU. Obukwelu leads the team with 9.3 rebounds and is shooting 52.3 percent overall. Perkins leads the RiverHawks in shooting at 58.6 percent.
Cook and Perkins have combined to knock down 55 3-pointers and are shooting 48 percent from 3-point territory.
Tuesday's contest will be the first of four consecutive home games for NSU. The RiverHawks host Rogers State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.