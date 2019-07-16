Delaney Nix is revisiting her stomping grounds this summer.
The former Tahlequah basketball standout was once again perfecting her craft last week at Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center, engaged in a shootaround with current Lady Tiger players Kloe Bowin and Lily Couch.
Nix, who is spending time back home before she returns to West Texas A&M University in August, knows no differently.
“I just love being here,” she said. “I’ve been working out with Coach [David] Qualls three times a week. When I don’t work out with him I’m just shooting on my own.”
Working to get better each day is just her passion.
“Ever since Delaney got back home she’s asked if she could come to the gym and shoot,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “It’s the culture we want to put out. Technically, yes, you’ve graduated and moved on but you don’t have to leave. Anytime you need us we’re here for you. It’s good to see her back.
“From a program and a coach’s standpoint it’s always good to have alumni back in the gym. Whether they do go play on the next level like Delaney has or they don’t go play, it’s good that they want to keep in touch with the program, be in the gym and still want to be involved with the program.”
The 2018 Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State selection made a name for herself as a freshman with the Lady Buffs.
Nix became a regular starter at the midpoint of the season and finished the year averaging 6.3 points. She was second on the team in 3-pointers made with 46, trailing two-time Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-American teammate Lexy Hightower. In 33 games, she shot 38.7 percent on 3s and 43.6 percent overall.
Nix scored a single-game high 21 points behind another season-high five 3-pointers against Western New Mexico. She scored 20 points and knocked down four 3s against Texas Permian Basin, and recorded a team-high 19 points and had four makes from behind the 3-point line against Tarleton State.
She scored in double figures five times and had three or more 3-pointers on seven different occasions on a team that finished ranked 16th and went 29-4 overall. The Lady Buffs were 17-3 in the Lone Star Conference, shared the regular season conference title with Angelo State, and won their second consecutive Lone Star Conference Tournament championship.
The second meeting against Western New Mexico on Feb. 7 stands out the most. She shot a perfect 12 for 12 overall from the floor, five of those coming from 3-point territory, and was good on both of her two free throw attempts.
“That was my favorite game,” Nix said of West Texas A&M’s 87-37 rout of the Mustangs. “I had never shot 100% in a game.”
Nix got her chance to become a starter, but getting to that point was an obvious adjustment after being a star on the high school level.
“It was an adjustment even though I knew going in I was going to be a role player,” she said. “I was used to having the ball in my hands 90 percent of the time in high school. Coming off the bench, I would focus on getting a good first look.”
Her first game experience came in an exhibition contest against the University of Texas.
Not an easy task.
“That was the first game setting that I was in, and it wasn’t my best showing at all,” Nix said with a chuckle. “I remember in warm-ups I was hitting my shots and thought to myself this is going to be great. I get in the game and it’s just...looking back on film, I was open a lot during the game but at the same time I feel like, oh my gosh this girl goes to the University of Texas. I was really nervous, but that really helped because once we played them, nobody else was going to be like Texas.”
Things got easier in the season opener against University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and in the following contest against Regis (Colorado). Nix canned three of her six 3-point attempts in the opener and was 2 of 3 on 3s against Regis.
The once crafty high school point guard is now a No. 2 and No. 3 guard. She has been sure to learn a thing or two from Hightower, who led the Lady Buffs with 16.2 points and shot a remarkable 46.4 percent on 179 3-point attempts last season.
“Practices were harder than games to me just because I went up against someone like Lexy,” Nix said. “She’s a two-time All-American so I’m never going to go up against someone better than her. She’s made me a better defender.”
Nix was a game changer for Qualls and the girls’ basketball program at the time of her arrival after transferring in from McAlester, and left a huge mark after just two years.
She led the Lady Tigers to back-to-back Class 5A State Tournaments, including a semifinal appearance during her junior year, and holds the school’s single-game record for 3s made with eight.
She averaged 16.5 points over her career for the Lady Tigers and 16.4 as a senior. She also averaged 3.7 assists, just under two steals, shot 41.5 percent overall from the floor, 37.7 percent from 3-point territory and 73.5 percent from the foul line.
Her All-State selections were the first in more than a decade for the Tahlequah program. The previous selection was Haley Nix in 2003.
She set a standard.
Now, Nix is reliving her days on the TMAC hardwood, helping those that follow her become better players and putting in her usual extra work.
