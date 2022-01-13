BACK IN ACTION: Lady Tigers resume play Friday

Tahlequah went back to its dominating ways in its last outing — a 75-35 triumph over Claremore on Jan. 4 — and will try to add to its two-game win streak Friday when the Lady Tigers host Skiatook in a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 6A No. 9 Lady Tigers, 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the Metro Lakes Conference under head coach David Qualls, rolled to a 75-35 win over the Lady Zebras behind a career-high 23 points from senior guard Lydia McAlvain and a near double-double from sophomore forward Kori Rainwater. The win came after a 44-42 win over Tulsa Booker T. Washington on the final day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa on Dec. 29.
McAlvain, averaging 11.6 points on the season, was efficient in every way against Claremore. She connected on eight of her 12 shot attempts overall, went 5 of 6 from behind the 3-point line, converted both of her free throw attempts and handed out four assists.
“It was one of those nights where she was in the zone,” Qualls said. You could tell it there late in the first quarter that she was kind of feeling it that night. She’s a capable shooter, she’s one of our best 3-point shooters. With Lydia, it’s the overall balance of her game — getting to the free throw line and penetrating and creating for others. Whenever she can add that 3 ball, that can make her a really significant offensive threat for us.”
Rainwater closed with 12 points and eight rebounds. She shot 5 of 15 overall, and six of her rebounds came on the offensive end. Rainwater, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury, will miss Friday’s contest. She’s averaging 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in eight games.
As a team, the Lady Tigers, who were without leading scorer and point guard Smalls Goudeau, shot a season-best 55.6 percent from 3-point territory and 46.6 percent overall. Shooting, especially from the perimeter, has been an issue at times for Tahlequah. The Lady Tigers are shooting just 28.1 percent from 3-point range and 41.7 percent overall.
“The 3-point shot for us was one that we struggled with early in the year,” Qualls said. “Our staff kept encouraging the girls to keep shooting them because we’re capable. I thought [against Claremore] we showed that we’re capable. You’ll take 10 of 18 any night.”
The Lady Tigers also got back to their suffocating defense, forcing 21 turnovers against Claremore. They also had 17 assists on 27 made field goals.
“We got back taking care of the basketball with a high number of assists and minimizing our turnovers,” Qualls said. “At the TOC we had problems with turnovers, so it was good for us to bounce back and do a good job on the assist-to-turnover ratio.”
Skiatook enters Friday’s contest at 3-9 overall and winless in the Metro Lakes Conference at 0-6. The Lady Bulldogs dropped their first eight games of the season, and suffered a 43-30 loss to Claremore in their last outing on Jan. 11.
“I don’t think we have really put together a great stretch of games yet,” Qualls said. “We haven’t had very many of those Claremore-like games where we’re shooting at a high percentage, taking care of the ball and forcing turnovers. We need to build off of it and just put a stretch of complete games together.”
