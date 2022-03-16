BACK IN ACTION: Tahlequah resumes play Thursday in home opener

Tahlequah will return to the diamond after a week away Thursday when it takes on Metro Christian in its home opener at 1 p.m.
The Tigers, who haven’t been in the win column since a 4-2 win over Claremore in their season opener on March 3, will try to erase a four-game losing streak under first-year head coach Sam Nelson.
Tahlequah suffered a 12-4 loss to Broken Arrow in its last outing on March 10 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
The Tigers have struggled in nearly every aspect. They are hitting just .233 as a team with an on-base percentage of .338, the pitching staff has a 9.39 earned run average, and the defense has committed 13 errors.
Three Tigers - Brayden Northington, Beckett Robinson and Dylan Leep - have stood out in the lineup. Northington is hitting .600 with two doubles and has driven in a team-high five runs. Robinson, a freshman, is hitting .357 with a triple and has a team-best five runs scored. Leep is hitting .300. After those three, the team is hitting a combined .099 in 71 at-bats.
Senior Tyler Joice, who just joined the team on March 8 against Enid, has two hits in six at-bats with a pair of RBIs.
Tahlequah’s top pitchers have been Northington and freshman Levi Kelly. Northington, in three appearances, including one start, has a 4.85 ERA with eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings. Northington has allowed six earned runs and 15 hits. Kelly, in a pair of starts, has a 5.79 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 9.2 innings. Kelly has given up eight earned runs and seven hits.
Outside of Northing and Kelly, the Tigers have a team earned run average of 18.20. Bennett Sams and Eli Gibson haven’t allowed an earned run in a combined two relief appearances and three innings.
Tahlequah will be back on the road Friday when it plays Rejoice Christian at Metro Christian Academy.
