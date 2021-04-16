BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: Lady Tigers top East Central; Tigers fall short

Tahlequah ended its four-game slide and won its first game in District 5A-4 Friday, defeating Tulsa East Central, 2-1, in Tulsa.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in the district under first-year head coach Stacie Grooms, received goals from junior Kaili Crawford and senior Makenzie Mashburn and had assists from senior Madison Taylor and freshman Grace McKee.
Tahlequah held possession for 66.2 percent of the match and attempted 14 shots to East Central's one.
The win comes after consecutive district setbacks to Claremore, Tulsa Will Rogers and Collinsville.
The Lady Tigers will return to Doc Wadley Stadium Tuesday, April 20 when they host Coweta in a 6 p.m. start. Tahlequah closes its regular season Friday, April 23 at Tulsa Nathan Hale.
Tigers fall short against East Central: Tahlequah dropped a 2-1 decision to the Cardinals Friday in Tulsa.
Tabor Robinson scored the Tigers' lone goal early in the first half first on a penalty kick. Tahlequah finished with three shots on goal compared to East Central's 13. Tiger goalkeeper Martin Falco had 11 saves.
The Cardinals got both of their goals late in the match within a minute of each other.
Tahlequah, who dropped to 6-4 overall and 2-2 in District 5A-4 under head coach Greg Hall, returns home to face Coweta Tuesday, April 20 at 8 p.m.
