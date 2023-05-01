Over the last 10 years, Tahlequah High School’s girls’ track team has dominated the Metro Lakes Conference.
Last Friday’s win gave the Tigers their third straight MLC win and sixth out of the last 10. THS head coach Elzy Miller credits his team with the big win.
“I saw that it was a fantastic job,” said Miller. “We left some points on the table. We didn’t score in a few events. The ones we ran in we scored in almost every one of them. It was the third in a row for us. We have had a pretty good run.”
While the girls got first, the boys ended the MLC meet in second place.
“On the conference, I thought we did well,” said THS boys’ head coach David Spears. “The boys placed second. We have improved vastly over the last two years. I think the other high school coaches will feel the exact same way. We are going to give it our best shot at regionals.”
On both sides, the Tigers had impressive showings.
McKenna Hood won a photo finish race in the 800 as she beat Grove’s Elliot Beer by 0.05 seconds with her time of 2:28.54. Hood also finished in first place in the mile with a time of 5:47.67 beating the next closest runner by four seconds.
“She competed very well,” said Miller. “Kind of a warm day too. That is another thing that doesn’t help. I thought she came out with what we needed. It is what she has done the last couple of years.”
Hood now looks to try and break the school record in the mile after being just a few seconds off of it earlier this year.
Hood’s performance helped boost the girls to 147 points, beating the next closest team by 44 points.
On the boys’ side, Trae Baker continued his strong season as he set the MLC conference record in the mile. Baker finished the mile with a time of 4:27.67 beating the next closest time by a whopping 10 seconds.
Baker came back and set that record after getting second in the 800-meter race.
“Trae came back and won the mile,” said Spears. “Set a metro Lakes conference record. He had a really good day.”
Despite setting the MLC record, Spears was more impressed with the number of events Baker competed in for the Tigers. Baker put up solid splits in the 4x800 and the 4x1600 along with his first and second place.
“What’s impressive to me is the leg of the mile relay,” said Spears. “In a four-hour period of time, he runs a 1.57 and then comes back and does a 1.55. Then within about 20 minutes of recovery, he goes out again. That is hard to do.”
The boys ended with a score of 114, behind first place Coweta who finished with a score of 200.
With the conference meet in the rearview mirror, the Tigers look ahead to a tough regional assignment. Both Piedmont and Bishop Kelly are joining the Tigers’ regional this year. The Tigers’ regional will hold eight of the top 10 runners in multiple distance events.
“Our regional is the toughest regional in the state. We have eight out of the top 10 mile runners across the state in our regional. That is pretty much true in the half-mile and two-mile. Those are defiantly the best runners in the state. I’d love to go back to back it will be a tough day out for us.”
Regionals kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April sixth for the Tigers.
If they are able to win as a team they will then advance to the State finals Tournament.
