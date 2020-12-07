Northeastern State will return to the NSU Event Center Tuesday when it hosts Missouri Western in a 3 p.m. tipoff.
The RiverHawks, 1-2 under first-year head coach Ja Havens, are coming off a two-game road trip where they split games against 21st-ranked Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State. It will be the third game in a stretch of six days for NSU.
Missouri Western, unbeaten through three games, defeated Central Missouri, 100-81, in its last outing on Saturday, Dec. 5. The Griffons are defeating opponents by an average margin of 16 points. Their other wins have come against Rogers State in their season opener in Claremore and against Lincoln in their home opener.
Tuesday’s matchup was originally scheduled for Nov. 21, but it was one of two games NSU missed due to COVID-19 protocols.
In Saturday’s 81-71 setback at Pittsburg State, the RiverHawks couldn’t overcome the Gorillas’ sharp shooting performance and balanced scoring. They shot 50 percent overall as a team and had five players finish in double figures, including 16 points apiece from Antonio Givens II and Ike Moore.
Pitt State, who also went 10 of 22 from behind the 3-point arc, led 39-25 at halftime and also got double-figure scoring from Martin Vogts (15 points), Zach Burch (14) and Bobby Arthur-Williams (12).
Northeastern State never led over the final 20 minutes, although it got to within two points on two occasions - junior guard Rashad Perkins knocked a 3-pointer with 6:08 remaining to make it 62-60, and senior guard Brad Davis, who led NSU with 16 points, canned a 3 at the 5:05 mark, to cut the Gorilla lead to 65-63.
After a pair of free throws by junior guard Kavion Hancock got NSU to within 71-67 with 3:10 left, the Gorillas went on a 6-0 run over a 1:40 stretch to put the contest out of reach. Arthur-Williams keyed the run with a 3 and a free throw, and Vogts added two free throws to make it 77-67 with just over a minute remaining.
The RiverHawks, who shot 43.6 percent overall and just 25 percent on 24 attempts from 3-point range, committed 19 turnovers. Junior forward Trey Sampson, who missed the season opener, followed Davis with 14 points. Hancock finished with 12 points, and Perkins closed with 10. Senior Caleb Williams, coming off a 36-point performance in NSU’s previous outing - a 90-89 road win at Missouri Southern - was limited to five points.
Going into Tuesday’s matchup with the Griffons, NSU is led in scoring by Williams’ 18 points per game. Sampson is averaging 12.5 points, Perkins and Davis follow at 12.3 each, and Hancock is adding 10 points.
Through three games, RiverHawks’ opponents are shooting 49.7 percent overall from the floor and 42.3 percent from 3-point territory. Opponents are outrebounding NSU, 117-94.
Missouri Western is led by Will Eames (15.7 points) and Tyrell Carroll (15.5). Eames leads the team with nine rebounds per game. Q Mays, JaRon Thames and Reese Glover are also provided double-figure scoring.
The RiverHawks, which have lost the last three meetings with Missouri Western, have gone with a different starting five in each of their first three games. They dropped their only home game - a 76-66 setback to Emporia State in their season opener on Nov. 28.
