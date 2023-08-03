Last season, pro bull rider and Tahlequah native Hayden Harris suffered a major injury.
Harris broke his riding hand after a ride went high wire last year. That injury put Harris on the sidelines for an extended time.
When Harris first got the cast-off, Harris knew there was still a way to go before he was back at the top level.
“It was pretty bad, I was nervous when I first got my cast off,” said Harris. It was weak and I knew I needed to buckle down through physical therapy and it feels good now. The first couple of rides did not go as planned. I was in good shape and my hand was ready to go so it just took a few more under the belt and I was good.”
Now over a year removed from the injury, Harris is putting up impressive numbers at events. On Saturday, July 22, Harris set the mark at the Cheyanne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, with a mark of 90.5. That ride not only gave Harris the top mark of the event but also gave advanced him to the semifinals of the event.
“I knew that bull, I had seen my buddy get on him last year, I knew what the bull would do. I knew he would just fit me and I could just do my job,” said Harris.
Harris went out and took the event after a series of down performances in his eyes.
The Tahlequah native has been riding in rodeos since he can remember. Harris got his start when he was young riding sheep at local rodeos. Naturally, he began progressing his way up until he finally got to bull riding.
After Harris graduated from high school he joined the Southeastern Oklahoma State University rodeo team. During his college career, Harris made the College National Finals Three times.
“If I could go back I wish I could do better, but that is the past, I don’t regret much about my college, I met a lot of good friends, had a lot of fun, and learned a lot about riding,” said Harris. “The college finals were awesome. It definitely opens your eyes going into a professional. A lot of riders don’t go to college though.”
Outside of college, Harris has made good connections in the area with former professional bull riders like Hulbert native Ryan Dirteater. Harris has known Dirteater for a long time, he says they are friends before bull riding came into the picture.
“To have someone that has done it before you gives you something to shoot for,” said Harris. “If I have the career that he did I will be happy with it. Just listening to him on certain things and how his career went, he just gives me pointers here and there on how I can help my career.”
Right now Harris should be gearing up for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Semi-Finals, but fate stepped in the way. After his standard-setting run in Cheyenne, Harris went to Burwell Nebraska for an event.
During that event, Harris’ previously injured hand was stepped on again re-aggravating the injury that put him out of commission last year. While it is not broken, Harris decided to take some time to make sure his hand is fully healthy once again and will not compete in the semi-finals.
“I was touring pretty heavily. I got my hand stepped on at Burwell,” said Harris. “I decided to come home for 30 days and just hang out and relax and just get it feeling good again.”
The injury gives Harris the chance to step away for a bit after a hectic touring schedule. Harris has been across the country for the last two months competing in events.
Once his hand is healed and his 30 days are up, Harris intends to pick up where he stopped and get right back on the bull.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.