Isaiah Davis ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Tyler Crawford added what would be the game-winning extra point in overtime to lift Northeastern State to a 49-48 win over Lincoln Saturday at Dwight T. Reed Stadium in Jefferson City, Missouri.
The RiverHawks (2-2) got to two wins for the first time since the 2016 season and bounced back from a 48-13 loss to Pittsburg State on Sept. 18 at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Davis, who rushed for 107 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns, had a 4-yard scoring run with 9:22 left in the fourth quarter to get NSU even at 42-42.
NSU finished with 275 rushing yards and also received 103 yards on the ground from running back Keon Moore, who had an 84-yard TD run to close the scoring in the third quarter and tie the score at 35-35.
The RiverHawks trailed 13-7 at halftime, but took their first lead early in a wild third quarter on Davis’ first touchdown run from one yard out. They then extended their lead to 21-13 on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Grant Elerick to receiver Mark Wheeland.
Wheeland had a career-high 127 receiving yards on nine receptions and had a 6-yard TD catch from Elerick in the first quarter. Elerick completed 14 of 21 passes for a career-high 201 yards.
The two teams combined for 50 points in the third quarter. The Blue Tigers had three touchdown runs, including one of 38 yards, from running back Hosea Franklin. Franklin finished with a game-high 115 rushing yards and gave Lincoln a 35-28 lead prior to Moore’s 84-yard burst.
NSU’s other score during the third came on a 2-yard TD run from running back Darrius Hopkins to give the RiverHawks a 28-21 advantage at the 2:15 mark.
Lincoln took a 42-35 lead with 13:09 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zamar Brake to Charles Johnson. Brake completed 28 of 47 passes for 454 yards and four touchdowns.
Brake had a 2-yard TD pass to Winston Ausmer for the first points of overtime, but Clayton Winkler missed the extra point attempt following a false start penalty. Ausmer, who was on the receiving end of a 41-yard touchdown pass from Brake for the game’s first points, led all receivers with 162 yards and 10 receptions.
The Blue Tigers had 625 total yards of offense and averaged 6.8 yards per play.
Olatunji Triumphant and Marques Williams paced the NSU defense with 10 total tackles apiece. The RiverHawks had 10 tackles for losses, including two from defensive lineman Chris Lee. Defensive end Damani Carter was in on two quarterback sacks, Williams had a forced fumble and a recovery, and Jarevon Williams recovered another fumble.
NSU closed with 515 total yards of offense and averaged 7.3 yards per play. Tight end Matt Amos had a 62-yard reception from Elerick, and receiver Dashawn Williams had a 42-yard run and finished with three catches for 25 yards.
Northeastern State returns to Doc Wadley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 to face winless Central Missouri. The Mules suffered a 31-28 loss to 16th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday. Other losses have come to Pittsburg State (35-16), Washburn (29-10) and No. 3 Northwest Missouri (47-7).
