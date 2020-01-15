Back on top

Northeastern State picked up a much-needed win Wednesday after a disappointing overtime loss to Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday at the NSU Event Center.
The RiverHawks went on the road and defeated rival Central Oklahoma, 58-56, behind Kendrick Thompson's 13 points and 11 from Troy Locke. They improve to 11-6 overall and 4-4 in MIAA play.
Central Oklahoma, who falls to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in the conference, had a chance to get even in the closing seconds, but Cam Givens missed a jumper as time expired.
The RiverHawks led 35-25 at halftime and by as many as 15 points (44-29) after Caleb Smith connected on a jumper off a Thompson assist.
NSU shot 38.2 percent overall from the floor and was 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) from behind the arc. Seven different players converted 3-pointers, led by Thompson's three makes.
The RiverHawks will stay on the road Saturday when they visit Newman (7-6, 1-6).
NSU women suffer fifth straight loss: The RiverHawks' struggles continued Wednesday in Edmond with an 83-63 setback to Central Oklahoma in MIAA play.
It's the fifth consecutive loss for NSU, who slips to 4-11 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
The Bronchos (13-3, 7-1) started to pull away in the second quarter after NSU's Shae Sanchez tied the score at 21-21 with a layup at the 7:04 mark. They scored the next eight points that started a 17-4 run to build a 13-point lead behind Kelsey Johnson's four field goals and nine points and Micayla Haynes' five points.
The win is the fourth straight for Central Oklahoma, who had a game-high 16 points from Clary Donica and knocked down 11 3-pointers. Johnson added 14 points, and Haynes was also in double figures with 12.
NSU's last lead came at the 7:39 mark of the opening quarter on a Britney Ho basket that put the RiverHawks' up 5-4. The Bronchos answered immediately on a Donica 3-pointer and later took a 16-8 advantage following a Brooke Rayner 3.
Northeastern State had three players in double figures, led by Sanchez's 14 points. Cenia Hayes, who was held scoreless against Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday, followed with 12 and pulled down a team-high nine rebounds, and Morgan Hellyer ended with 10 points.
The RiverHawks were limited to two makes on 15 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and shot 39.6 percent overall. They were 19 of 33 (57.6 percent) from the free throw line.
Central Oklahoma shot 45.7 percent overall and had 23 assists on its 32 field goals.
NSU will remain on the road Saturday against Newman.
