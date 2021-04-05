BACK ON TRACK: Tigers club Tulsa Hale behind Christian’s no-no and an offense that produces 11 hits

Tahlequah needed just three innings to get past Tulsa Nathan Hale, 15-0, Monday in its return to District 5A-4 play.
Senior right-hand pitcher Tanner Christian threw a three-inning no-hitter while collecting eight strikeouts, and the offense generated 11 hits, four of those from Brody Bouher and Luke Chaffin.
It’s the second consecutive win for the Tigers, who closed play in the Victory Christian Tournament Saturday with an 18-10 win over Tulsa NOAH. They improved to 8-9 overall and 4-3 in district games with Monday’s victory.
Christian, who tossed a three-inning perfect game in Tahlequah’s 30-0 wipeout of Tulsa Will Rogers last week in Tulsa, struck out all but one batter he faced and out of 34 pitches, threw 30 strikes.
Offensively, Bouher and Chaffin both had two hits, while Bouher, Christian and Jacob Morrison each drove in two runs.
The Tigers were lifted in a five-run first inning on a run-scoring triple to left field by Christian that scored Bouher for the first run. Caleb Davis crossed home plate on an error, and Aiden Mapps, Dylan Leep and Shaw Thornton scored on passed balls.
Tahlequah put the game out of reach with nine more runs in the second, fueled by an RBI double by Leep to center that plated Davis, an two-run single to center by Morrison that brought home Thornton and Leep, and a single to center by Bouher that drove in both Morrison and Bradley Pruitt.
In their finale at the Victory Christian Tournament Saturday against NOAH, the Tigers exploded for 10 runs in the eighth inning that broke an 8-8 deadlock.
Tahlequah had a combined 10 hits from the middle of its lineup that also knocked in seven runs.
Christian had three hits, two of those going for doubles, and drove in three runs, Bouher had a double and a triple, Chaffin had three hits and two RBIs, and Davis went 2 for 5 while driving in two runs. From the top of the lineup, Joice also knocked in a pair of runs.
Chaffin pushed across the go-ahead run in the eight with an RBI single to center that scored Bouher. Bouher and Christian started the inning with back-to-back doubles.
Davis picked up the win in relief. The senior right-hander allowed two earned runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings of work. Davis registered five strikeouts and issued one walk.
Tahlequah will go back on the road Tuesday where it will close its series with Hale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.