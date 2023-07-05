Booyah Boxing’s Melissa Drywater did not expect her youth boxing camp to explode as it has.
When Drywater started the program last summer, there were less than 20 campers. Her first camp which wrapped up Thursday, June 29 had a little over 20 campers. Drywater’s next camp starts on Tuesday, July 4, and has exploded to 40 members in two age groups.
“I got such good positive feedback not just from parents but the community,” said Drywater. “I had a lot of people wanting to come to check it out hence why I have 40. That is really spectacular I am proud of the program, I never thought it would evolve to this. At the end of the day, it is so beneficial to our kids.”
Support from campers, parents, and the community has helped the camp balloon practically overnight.
The camp was so beneficial Drywater has a handful of repeat campers that will be doing their second six-week program in a row. These boxers will have more instructions since they already have the basics down according to Drywater.
“This program really sets it apart from other programs,” said Drywater. “They are doing something that is physically challenging but there is an emotional relief aspect, too. These kids come out here and work hard and train like real fighters.”
After four weeks, the campers have the chance to jump into the ring. While not every camper has to get into the ring and spar, Drywater says most of them jump at the idea.
Drywater shared a story about how a camper that was scared when they started sparring ended up being one of the best.
“It went great. Me working with them as a coach and [doing drills] but it is different when it is live and there are people around the ring watching it,” said Drywater. “That changes the whole game right there.”
Drywater also makes sure to reward the kids’ hard work. At the end of the camp, Drywater hosted weightlifting, push-up, and overall fitness contests. Those who placed first through third earned a medal.
Proof that the camp has been a raging success is that Drywater has had to limit who could join.
“I am super excited and pumped up for it to start. I had to turn away some people, I did not want to go more than 20 in a session so I can give everyone the same attention,” said Drywater.
Drywater felt that she would not be able to give the proper training to a larger group.
While the camp is still going on, Drywater has a couple of other projects she is working on. Right now the Booyah Boxing founder wants to sponsor two fighters. This would involve her training the fighters for free and pay for gear and the fees associated. Drywater is looking for a boy and girl around the ages 13-17.
So far there have been some candidates, but Drywater is taking her time with the decision.
“I am just in a position that I am super grateful for that I can reach out to these kids and be a positive influence on their lives,” said Drywater.
Once school starts, Drywater is going to have a new program. Starting Tuesday, August 15, Drywater will start an after-school program that will focus on kickboxing.
Kickboxing holds a special place in Drywater’s heart since that is the way she got into combat sports.
“It is going to be a kickboxing after-school program,” said Drywater.
“I have about 19 that loved the first camp and want to come back to this one That training will be more advanced since they have the basics. I am going to push them physically because they are in shape now, they trained really hard.”
Drywater’s new camp starts Tuesday, July 4, and will run for six weeks.
