It's been a while for the Northeastern State football program.
It's been a while since the RiverHawks found the win column, and it's been a while since they've even played a true football game.
There hasn't been a win in the program since October 2017, which stretches to 24 games, and the RiverHawks went the entire 2020 season without stepping foot on the field due to COVID.
"It's been a unique 60 months," NSU head coach J.J. Eckert said. "When you start talking about going back to March 2020, and here we are not far out from the start of the 2021 season, it's been a unique ride. It's not something you really ever thought was going to happen. Obviously it did, and the big thing was just trying to figure out how you got through it."
There's certainly a lot of questions for a program that has suffered through hard times as it approaches the 2021 campaign.
But there's optimism. Eckert, who was hired in December 2018, is starting to see some pieces fall in place.
"I think as a football program we've made a lot of strides. I think we've made a lot of strides in the right direction to help us grow as a football program," Eckert said. "We're better. We're better in a lot of different ways. The biggest challenge we have right now is that we haven't had a chance to go compete against somebody else in that process."
The first quest to break the drought comes Saturday against Emporia State in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium. NSU's last taste of victory came on Oct. 28, 2017 when it defeated Missouri Southern, 32-29, in double overtime in Tahlequah. The RiverHawks are 12-75 in the eight years they've played in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
"The biggest thing we've got to do is go learn how to win," Eckert said. "We've got to go learn how to play a football game with the intent of winning, and that's going out and doing all the things that it takes to necessarily do that.
"Our test will be Saturday night against Emporia State. I think when you get down to that aspect of it, obviously Coach [Garin] Higgins and the Hornets are a very, very talented program. He's been there for many years. He played there as well, so he has a real connection to Emporia State. They do a really good job of retaining and developing their student athletes. They've been very successful and they're going to be a very, very talented football team."
The Hornets went 4-7 in 2019 and defeated the RiverHawks, 51-14, in Emporia, Kansas in the season opener for both teams.
Emporia State returns four starters on offense and seven on defense. Leading the offense will be quarterback Braden Gleason, a Muldrow High School product. Gleason played in seven games in 2019, two of those in a starting role. He completed 52.3 percent of his passes for 543 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. Defensively, the Hornets are led by All-American linebacker Jace McDown, who recorded 95 total tackles and nine tackles for losses in 2019.
A closer look at the RiverHawks: For NSU, there will be a mix of returnees from 2019 and a group of newcomers who see the field on both sides of the ball in the season opener.
Notable starters returning in their same roles on offense from 2019 include quarterback Jacob Medrano, receiver Mark Wheeland, tight end Matt Amos and left tackle Madison Wrather. Sophomore receiver Kaleb Fellers and sophomore running back Isaiah Davis, two other starters announced Monday, also played significant roles in 2019.
Medrano, a sophomore and Muskogee High School product, started the final eight games of the 2019 season. He completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 1,027 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. Against Tarleton State in a March exhibition game, Medrano went 10- 19 for 104 yards and threw one interception.
Wheeland, a junior, returns as NSU's leading receiver. He finished 2019 with 34 receptions for 520 yards and found the end zone three times. The Haskell product had two catches for 89 yards, including a 76-yard reception, against Tarleton.
Davis is the team's top returning rusher. As a freshman, Davis had one start and played in all games where he rushed for 214 yards on 50 carries (4.3 yards per carry) with one TD. Fellers played in six games as a freshman and had two grabs for 20 yards.
Wrather, a junior who has 22 starts in his career, will anchor a young offensive line that also includes freshman Micah Davis (left guard), redshirt-freshman Logan Furnish (center), redshirt-freshman Mathew Harker (right guard) and senior Nick Paul (right tackle) penciled in as starters.
The other projected starter is receiver Dashawn Williams, a junior transfer from Kilgore College.
The defense will have more new faces in 2021. Contributors from 2019 on the two-deep include sophomore cornerback Triumphant Olatunji, junior linebacker Brady Kropp and junior cornerback Taoheed Karim. Junior defensive end and captain Damani Carter is currently out for week one.
Olatunji, who played in 10 games in 2019 and registered four tackles, has been named a starter. Other defensive backs listed as starters include senior cornerback Bryce Brown, who played three seasons at Oklahoma State, sophomore strong safety Jordan Lamotte, and junior free safety Marques Williams. Brown was a standout against Tarleton, recording eight tackles, one interception and one pass breakup, while Olatunji finished with eight tackles and had a pass breakup.
Starters on the defensive line are freshman and Tahlequah High School product Blake Corn at defensive end, freshman defensive end Jarveon Williams, junior defensive tackle Christian Wills and redshirt-freshman defensive tackle Jamie Cortez. Corn had 10 total tackles, was in on a quarterback sack and had one interception against Tarleton.
Starting linebackers are junior Marco Garcia and redshirt-freshman Trae Hampton. Hampton collected six total tackles against Tarleton.
Sophomore John Klump has been named the starter at the hawk position.
Senior punter Tim Davis also returns. Davis punted 96 times, averaging 34.9 yards in 2019. Davis had 10 50-plus yard punts and had 14 land inside the 20-yard line. Redshirt-freshman Tyler Crawford, a University of Nebraska transfer and Broken Arrow High School product, is the starting kicker.
