The Northeastern State football program was thankful Wednesday morning at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Thankful that it could began preparing for an upcoming football season.
The RiverHawks didn’t have that opportunity last year after COVID-19 forced a shutdown.
“It’s super exciting,” NSU head coach J.J. Eckert said. “When you get down to it, you’ve been looking forward to this day of knowing that here we are in August and we’re in fall camp and we’re moving forward to a football season. It’s an exciting time and I’m really glad to be able to see the players have that excitement as well.
“It was a really, really good first day. We got a lot of things done, and obviously it gives us a foundation moving forward.”
Two of NSU’s five captains — senior offensive lineman Madison Wrather and senior defensive lineman Damani Carter — were also excited to get back to preparing for a season.
“The best part of this is having a fall camp,” Wrather said. “We missed out on that last year, so getting out here and being able to practice is exciting. There’s nothing like and no other experience like having fall camp and a football season. It’s an exciting thing for everybody involved.
“I was excited with how fast we were practicing today and getting to see the young guys. It was really exciting to be out here and see everybody together.”
“Just to be back in a fall camp environment, knowing that we have a game Sept. 4 is a lot different from last year,” Carter said. “We have something to look forward to now and we’re excited. There’s an added anticipation being that we didn’t have this last year.
“The first day was really competitive out here. A lot of the guys are really excited to be here.”
Eckert went into Wednesday looking for overall effort and how fast his players would play.
“We just wanted to go out and make sure the effort’s there and make sure there’s some retention, obviously for the returners we have, and make sure the newcomers have a really good grasp of what day one install really entails,” Eckert said. “We need to be able to go out and play fast because when we do that it gives us a chance to go from thinking too much to just going out there and playing the game. I thought that was definitely a benefit today.”
The RiverHawks open their season Saturday, Sept. 4 in a 6 p.m. kickoff against Emporia State at Doc Wadley Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.