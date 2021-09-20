Northeastern State went back to its former self Saturday.
The RiverHawks gave up 35 consecutive points from the close of the first half through the start of the fourth quarter and suffered a 48-13 loss to Pittsburg State at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The setback comes one week after NSU ended a 25-game losing streak with a 21-17 road win over Missouri Southern State.
The RiverHawks fall to 1-2 under head coach J.J. Eckert, while Pittsburg State bounced back from a loss to Nebraska-Kearney last week to move to 2-1.
Eckert was most displeased with a slow start that saw the RiverHawks get into a quick 13-0 hole.
The Gorillas needed just 36 yards to score on their opening offensive possession after NSU couldn’t move the chains and had a personal foul penalty on the game’s first possession.
It ended on an 11-yard touchdown run by running back Tyler Adkins.
The RiverHawks continued to sputter the next time they had the ball. Quarterback Grant Elerick, who made his first career start last week, threw an interception to Pitt State’s Dallis Flowers, and the Gorillas were right back in business from the NSU 11-yard line. Caleb Lewis finished the short scoring drive with a 1-yard TD run at the 9:41 mark of the first quarter to make it 13-0.
“I think the way you start was a huge key,” Eckert said. “When you look up and we go three-and-out offensively and we have two penalties right off the get-go, you put yourself in a bad spot. Next possession, we throw an interception and the ball gets returned back to the 11. That’s tough. Now, your defense is reeling, your offense is reeling, special teams hasn’t been able to do much, and now you look up and you’re down 13-0 and nobody’s even got their popcorn open yet.”
The RiverHawks showed life and got to within one score with an impressive 18-play scoring drive that covered 84 yards following an interception by Marques Williams. Elerick, who went on to complete 17 of 26 passes for 124 yards before being lifted in the third quarter after throwing his second interception, had a 14-yard completion to Mark Wheeland and a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Tre Currin on fourth down. Running back Keon Moore had runs of 10, nine and seven yards.
“You felt like you had some momentum,” Eckert said. “You thought you had the opportunity to create some momentum. We go down the next drive and we have a pretty good drive but we stalled out, make a 46-yard field goal and then we had a false start and then missed on the next try.”
It was all Pittsburg State after that.
The Gorillas closed the scoring in the first half with a Mak Sexton 5-yard touchdown pass to Kaizer Newell to go up 20-6, and outscored the RiverHawks 21-0 in the third quarter on a Lewis 7-yard TD run, a Noah Hernandez 4-yard scoring run and a Sexton 42-yard TD pass to Elijiah Harris. Pittsburg State also added a 51-yard TD pass from Chad Dotson to Bryce Murphy with 14:52 remaining.
“Second quarter, you would’ve liked to have seen it been a 13-6 game at halftime,” Eckert said. “They scored late, but you go into halftime feeling like we had an opportunity. It never got to that point in that third quarter.”
Sexton completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts for 182 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The Gorillas, who ended with 399 total yards, rushed for 155 yards.
NSU, who finished with 284 total yards of offense, scored its other touchdown with Jacob Frazier behind center. Frazier, a Kilgore College transfer making his first appearance of the season, connected with Wheeland on a 5-yard touchdown with 6:01 left. Frazier completed 7 of 8 passes for 58 yards.
NSU was led on the ground by Moore’s 40 rushing yards on 13 carries. Isaiah Davis, who rushed for 111 yards last week, was limited to 14 yards on four carries. Wheeland led all receivers with six receptions for 61 yards.
Northeastern State returns to the road Saturday, Sept. 25 in a 2 p.m. kickoff against Lincoln (0-2) in Jefferson City, Missouri. Lincoln fell to Fort Hays State, 72-0, Saturday and dropped its season opener to Washburn, 76-12. The Blue Tigers had their scheduled week two game against Northwest Missouri canceled due to COVID-19.
